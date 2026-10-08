Flydubai Attack: How Saudi probe could scrutinise global aviation rules, pilot hiring practices

Saudi Arabia has informed foreign aviation agencies that it will conduct the safety probe under international norms, Reuters sources said. One source said it was unclear whether the findings would be released publicly.

Saudi Arabia has begun a safety investigation into the cockpit attack on a flydubai flight last week, three people with knowledge of the matter told Reuters. The investigation will run in parallel with a separate criminal case led by the United Arab Emirates.

Flight FZ1073, a Boeing 737 MAX en route to Israel, was in Saudi airspace on September 30 when the co-pilot allegedly tried to crash the aircraft by attacking the captain with an axe. The jet dropped suddenly but recovered, and all 172 people on board were unharmed. According to experts, the case could test the global system that aims to improve aviation safety without apportioning blame.

Saudi Arabia on aviation safety norms

Saudi Arabia has informed foreign aviation agencies that it will conduct the safety probe under international norms, Reuters sources said. One source said it was unclear whether the findings would be released publicly.

Reuters reported Saudi Arabia's National Transport Safety Center, which heads air accident probes in the country, did not reply to a request for comment. The Saudi government and the aviation regulator also did not respond.

While safety probes are standard after accidents, they are not required when a deliberate act is suspected, as is believed to be the case here.

According to Reuters, the US National Transportation Safety Board has named a representative to the probe. The agency is expected to play a crucial role because the aircraft was built in the US.

Under Annex 13, the international framework for investigations, the UAE will also automatically take part as the aircraft is registered there and flydubai is based in Dubai. UAE officials did not respond to Reuters. The UAE has started its own criminal investigation and its prosecutor general has described the incident as a "terrorist attack".

Flydubai case: Israel offered to join Saudi investigation

Israel, whose citizens made up almost all passengers on board, offered to join the Saudi probe but has not been invited, Israel's Aircraft Safety Investigation Authority chief Ofer Vaknin told Reuters. He noted that Israel may not need to be involved, as the aircraft had no operational or safety issue.

A deliberate act can still offer lessons for the industry, safety officials say, according to Reuters. A probe into the case could examine areas like how pilots are hired and how cockpits are secured, even though prosecutors take charge when a crime is suspected. That is the key reason the Saudi probe is under close watch.

It matters also because Saudi Arabia was not required to open one. Safety probes are not compulsory when a deliberate act is suspected, and until now it was unclear whether the country would go ahead. Experts say the incident could test a global cooperation system that makes safety recommendations without trying to assign blame.