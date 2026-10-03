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Flydubai Attack: From UAE birth to 'mysterious' Syria stay, new details of Omani Co-Pilot emerge

Omani co-pilot Hamam al-Hammami has been accused of attacking Indian captain Smit Machchhar on flydubai flight FZ1073. Reports from US media suggest he was radicalised in Syria.

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Monica Singh

Updated : Oct 03, 2026, 08:37 PM IST

Flydubai Attack: From UAE birth to 'mysterious' Syria stay, new details of Omani Co-Pilot emerge
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New details have emerged on Hamam al-Hammami, the 29-year-old Omani co-pilot accused of attacking Indian pilot Captain Smit Machchhar aboard flydubai flight FZ1073 on September 30.

The UAE, which is leading the investigation, has said the co-pilot attempted to carry out a "terrorist act" on the Dubai to Tel Aviv flight.

According to US media reports citing security sources, al-Hammami was previously barred from flying by Omani authorities for his radical ideological views after extremist materials were found in his possession.

A mysterious past in Syria

Al-Hammami was born in the United Arab Emirates in 1996-97 to an Omani father and a Syrian mother and holds Omani citizenship. He moved between the UAE, Oman, Syria and Morocco before joining flydubai.

The most significant gap in his biography is the period he spent in Syria. Omani authorities believe it was in Syria that he was radicalised, which may have directly influenced his attempt to seize control of the aircraft to possibly crash it in Israel.

Security sources say al-Hammami likely spent time in Syria between 2011 and 2017, when he was between 14 and 21 years old. However, no documented information is available yet on when he arrived, where he lived or for how long.

From Omani Aviation to Flydubai

Al-Hammami began working for Omani Aviation in February 2018 and remained there for about seven years until February 2025. During this time, he studied aviation management remotely at Buckinghamshire New University in the UK and graduated in 2023.

He became a First Officer on Boeing 737 aircraft at Omani Aviation in January 2022.

The turning point came in 2024 when concerns about his ideology emerged. He was removed from flight duties and transferred to administrative work.

He left Omani Aviation in February 2025, joined Royal Air Maroc for about seven months, and then moved to flydubai in February 2026. He had been with flydubai for about eight months before the September incident.

September 30 incident

On September 30, 2026, al-Hammami was the First Officer on flydubai flight FZ1073 from Dubai to Tel Aviv. According to UAE authorities, he assaulted Captain Smit Machchhar with an axe in the cockpit and attempted to take control of the aircraft.

Passengers and crew intervened before another pilot took control and made an emergency landing in Tabuk, Saudi Arabia. The investigation has now expanded to his background, communications and reasons for moving between airlines.

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