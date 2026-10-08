Flydubai Aftershock: Israelis may lose US visa-free travel after cockpit attack triggers review of waiver program

A US team is expected to visit Israel in the coming days to check if the country meets the security requirements of the US Visa Waiver Program, The Times of Israel reported citing Channel 12.

Israel could lose its visa-free travel privilege to the US after alleged security lapses came to light following the foiled attack on a flydubai flight bound for Tel Aviv.

A US team is expected to visit Israel in the coming days to check if the country meets the security requirements of the US Visa Waiver Program, The Times of Israel reported citing Channel 12.

US delegation to review Israel's visa-free status

The delegation is currently in the United Arab Emirates reviewing aviation security protocols, the report said.

Israel was included in the US Visa Waiver Program in 2023.Under it, Israelis can travel to the US with an Electronic System for Travel Authorization (ESTA) instead of applying for a visa. The review will assess whether Israel still meets the requirements agreed to when it joined the program.

The review comes after the September 30 incident on flydubai Flight 1073, where co-pilot Hamam al-Hammami allegedly attacked Captain Smit Machchhar and attempted to crash the plane. About 180 people were on board, mostly Israelis. Machchhar and several Israeli passengers stopped the attack and subdued al-Hammami.

Flydubai seeks permission to resume Israel flights

Almost a week after the incident, Channel 13 reported Tuesday that flydubai had asked for permission to resume flights to Israel. The airline reportedly said its investigation was almost complete and that several staff members had been sacked.

Israel's Transportation Ministry officials have also reportedly been invited to Dubai next week. But Transportation Minister Miri Regev has rejected flydubai's plea to restart operations, as per the report.

The Transportation Ministry and Israel's security establishment have come under criticism for how they handle foreign airline crews following the incident. Hebrew media reports Tuesday, citing leaked comments from a closed-door Knesset Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee meeting, said around 1,240 crew members from hostile countries had entered Israel in the past year.

The al-Hammami case has sparked particular concern. He had allegedly expressed support for al-Qaeda on social media and had been banned from flying in Oman over his extremist views.

Israel plans to bring back stranded flyers from Dubai

The Transportation Ministry expects all Israelis stuck in Dubai after the attack to return by Thursday, after repatriation flights run by Israeli airlines.

According to the ministry, 7,415 passengers have so far returned to Israel from Dubai on special flights operated by Israeli airlines and from Abu Dhabi on Etihad Airways commercial flights.