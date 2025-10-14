Add DNA as a Preferred Source
Flu epidemic hits Japan: Over 4000 cases reported, schools shut, all you need to know

The sudden increase has forced many schools to close and placed heavy pressure on hospitals, where wards are becoming overcrowded. Healthcare workers are once again under strain, drawing comparisons to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Latest News

Sonali Sharma

Updated : Oct 14, 2025, 12:37 PM IST

Flu epidemic hits Japan: Over 4000 cases reported, schools shut, all you need to know
Japan is facing a serious influenza outbreak, arriving around five weeks earlier than usual. Health authorities have officially declared a national flu epidemic following a sharp rise in cases across several regions.  

The sudden increase has forced many schools to close and placed heavy pressure on hospitals, where wards are becoming overcrowded. Healthcare workers are once again under strain, drawing comparisons to the COVID-19 pandemic.  

According to Japan’s Ministry of Health, more than 4,000 people have been hospitalised with influenza as of 3 October - four times more than the previous week. To curb the spread, at least 135 schools and childcare centres across the country have temporarily shut down.  

Experts are particularly concerned about the timing and intensity of this year’s outbreak. “The flu season has started really early this year, but in the changing global environment, this might become a more common scenario,” said Professor Yoko Tsukamoto of the Health Sciences University of Hokkaido.  

She urged people to take simple preventive steps such as getting vaccinated, washing hands frequently, and staying at home when unwell.  

Health officials are also investigating whether the flu virus is mutating more rapidly than before. Professor Tsukamoto suggested that population movement and international travel could be helping the virus adapt and spread in new environments. “This early surge in Japan mirrors what we’re seeing in other parts of the world,” she said. “Influenza strains could be evolving to spread more efficiently or resist standard treatments.”  

The Ministry of Health reported that the national average of 1.04 flu patients per medical facility has now exceeded the epidemic threshold, confirming that the outbreak qualifies as a nationwide epidemic.  

The worst-affected areas include Okinawa, Tokyo, and Kagoshima, while Yamagata Prefecture temporarily closed an entire primary school after 22 of its 36 pupils showed flu symptoms. Authorities are urging people to get vaccinated as soon as possible, especially vulnerable groups such as children, the elderly, and those with existing health conditions.  

