Floods, landslides kill 88 in Nepal, 30 missing

Casualties due to rain-induced disasters in Nepal are now up to 88 with 30 people still missing.

88 people have lost their lives in the recent incidents of floods, landslides and inundation following unseasonal rains, reported The Himalayan Times.

According to the Ministry`s Disaster Management Division, a total of 30 people have so far gone missing in the incidents.

Tarahara, Sunsari and Kanyam, Ilam have received more than 400 mm of rainfall in the last 24 hours. With forecasts of heavy rain in the next 24 hours in Province 1, flood and landslide risks are high. Three security agencies, local governments and DEOCs have been alerted.

Most of those that perished were killed in landslides. On Thursday, 11 people have been confirmed to have died following the conditions invited by bad weather, reported The Himalayan Times.

As many as 63 people died on Wednesday while 14 were reported killed on Tuesday. The disasters have also caused widespread damage to property as well as ready-to-harvest crops.