World

World

Flood in The Floating City: Venice to face another high tide

The floods hit Venice subsequently on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 17, 2019, 06:23 PM IST

La Dominante, Venice, which is already reeling under severe floods is likely to face another 'exceptional' high tide that could reach 160 cm right after Sunday noon, news agency ANI quoted the Centre for Forecast on Tides in Venice. As a no-brainer, this spells trouble for the lagoon city where the authorities have already called on people around the world to help brace the flood damages.

"The tide could reach 160 cm (5.25 feet) just after midday on Sunday. It will be a tough day tomorrow, but we are ready," Venice's mayor Luigi Brugnaro said on Saturday at a press conference, as reported by The Irish Times.

The mayor has also been appointed as the special commissioner to deal with the emergency-like situation brought on by the flood. He had earlier reassured Venetians by saying that the European Union (EU) has made an offer of a special loan from the European Investment Bank (EIB) as a measure to deal with the repairs for damages, that could cost billions of euros.

"The first repairs to these churches could cost 3.6 million euros. Water is cancer whose damages emerge after months," Emanuela Carpani, the official supervising artworks and historic buildings in the city, said, adding that half the city's churches stood damaged by the floodwater, which would have an adverse effect on their mosaic floors.

"La Serenissima", Venice, which has dubbed the "Queen of the Adriatic" and a UNESCO World Heritage Site was brought to its knees last Tuesday when it witnessed its worst flood since 1966, a flood which severely damaged homes, shops, museums and other structures, including the 1,000-year-old St Mark's Basilica, according to reports.

The floods hit Venice subsequently on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday, and now another tide is likely to hit the canal city on Sunday.

  

 

