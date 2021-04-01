Flip flop! Pakistan makes U-turn on cotton, sugar imports from India over Article 370

Restoration of special status for the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir has been a key issue for Islamabad vis a vis import of sugar and cotton.

In a dramatic U-turn, the Pakistani cabinet has deferred the import of sugar and cotton from India. The Pakistani flip flop comes, even as on Wednesday, Pakistan's Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) of the Cabinet had given approval for import of white sugar from India up to 500,000 MT till 30th June and import of cotton till the same deadline.

Restoration of special status for the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir has been a key issue for Islamabad vis a vis import of sugar and cotton. Pakistani foreign minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi said, "Cabinet deferred the decision...till India reverses the August 5 decision of 2019, till that time it won't be easy to normalize the things."

Pakistani Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid, speaking to reporters after the meet reiterated the same saying, "We have deferred the import of sugar and cotton till India reverse its decision of removal of article 370 from Kashmir".

India had removed article 370 or special status for the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir in August of 2019. As a reaction to it, Islamabad recalled its envoy from Delhi, cut trade ties and people to people relationship by suspending train and bus services.

Pakistani government sources told WION that Pakistan's human rights minister Shireen Mazari, Sheikh Rashid, Shah Mahmood Qureshi and Finance Minister Asad Umar had opposed the proposal by ECC of imports from India which led to the matter being deferred in the Federal cabinet meeting.

Meanwhile, earlier today, sources in Delhi told WION they were okay with Pak decision to import sugar and cotton from India. Pakistan doesn't require any permission to import from India as New Delhi hasn't banned exports to Pakistan.

The development comes, even as there has been some positive sentiment by both Delhi and Islamabad. Militaries of both the countries earlier this year came up with a joint statement for observance of the 2003 ceasefire pace at line of control. Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi had written to Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan on Pakistan's National day on 23rd March, to which the latter had replied. Other than this, while on his visit to Colombo, the Pakistani PM's plane had requested for the use of Indian air space. There have not been any formal talks between the two sides for years now, and ties deteriorated after the 2019 Pulwama terror attack.