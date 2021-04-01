Flip flop! Pakistan makes U-turn on cotton, sugar imports from India over Article 370

Headlines

This man took trip to India in 2010, now owns Rs 110 crore company

DNA TV Show: Why the last 15 minutes of Chandrayaan-3 moon landing are most crucial?

US President Joe Biden to visit India from Sept 7-10 to attend G-20 Summit

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja celebrate son Vayu's first birthday, share adorable photos

IAS Yuvraj Marmat, who cleared UPSC exam in 6th attempt, marries IPS officer in court

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

This man took trip to India in 2010, now owns Rs 110 crore company

DNA TV Show: Why the last 15 minutes of Chandrayaan-3 moon landing are most crucial?

US President Joe Biden to visit India from Sept 7-10 to attend G-20 Summit

Health benefits of Tusli leaves

Highest paid Pakistani actresses

Vegetarian foods for bodybuilding

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Meet Jawan actress Lehar Khan who has worked with biggest stars, almost quit films due to personal tragedy of...

In pics: Huma Qureshi, Sharib Hashmi celebrate Tarla release with dabbawallahs

Ibn Yunus to Hirayama: Moon’s geographical features captured in images clicked by Chandrayaan-3

Chandrayaan-3: Know why last 20 minutes are critical for India’s lunar mission | ISRO

Chandrayaan-3 | With hours away from landing, ISRO releases new images of moon

Rakshabandhan 2023: Seema Haider sends rakhi to PM Modi, Amit Shah ahead of Rakshabandhan

Rakesh Bedi says he was stuck in a landslide in Himachal Pradesh, broke his finger: 'JCB machine aayi aur...'

Scam 2003 trailer: Hansal Mehta series shows rise and fall of Abdul Karim Telgi, man behind Rs 30,000 crore stamp paper

Gadar 2 director Anil Sharma and cast spill the beans on if Sunny Deol will return in Gadar 3 | Exclusive

HomeWorld

World

Flip flop! Pakistan makes U-turn on cotton, sugar imports from India over Article 370

Restoration of special status for the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir has been a key issue for Islamabad vis a vis import of sugar and cotton.

article-main
Latest News

Sidhant Sibal and Anas Mallick

Updated: Apr 01, 2021, 09:40 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

In a dramatic U-turn, the Pakistani cabinet has deferred the import of sugar and cotton from India. The Pakistani flip flop comes, even as on Wednesday, Pakistan's Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) of the Cabinet had given approval for import of white sugar from India up to 500,000 MT till 30th June and import of cotton till the same deadline.

Restoration of special status for the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir has been a key issue for Islamabad vis a vis import of sugar and cotton. Pakistani foreign minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi said, "Cabinet deferred the decision...till India reverses the August 5 decision of 2019, till that time it won't be easy to normalize the things."

Pakistani Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid, speaking to reporters after the meet reiterated the same saying, "We have deferred the import of sugar and cotton till India reverse its decision of removal of article 370 from Kashmir".

India had removed article 370 or special status for the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir in August of 2019. As a reaction to it, Islamabad recalled its envoy from Delhi, cut trade ties and people to people relationship by suspending train and bus services.

Pakistani government sources told WION that Pakistan's human rights minister Shireen Mazari, Sheikh Rashid, Shah Mahmood Qureshi and Finance Minister Asad Umar had opposed the proposal by ECC of imports from India which led to the matter being deferred in the Federal cabinet meeting.

Meanwhile, earlier today, sources in Delhi told WION they were okay with Pak decision to import sugar and cotton from India. Pakistan doesn't require any permission to import from India as New Delhi hasn't banned exports to Pakistan.

The development comes, even as there has been some positive sentiment by both Delhi and Islamabad. Militaries of both the countries earlier this year came up with a joint statement for observance of the 2003 ceasefire pace at line of control. Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi had written to Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan on Pakistan's National day on 23rd March, to which the latter had replied. Other than this, while on his visit to Colombo, the Pakistani PM's plane had requested for the use of Indian air space. There have not been any formal talks between the two sides for years now, and ties deteriorated after the 2019 Pulwama terror attack.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Chandrayaan-3: Expert reveals mysterious details of moon

Wordle 793 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for August 21

‘Virat Kohli is best batter in world': Shikhar Dhawan names his 'dream team' for ICC Men's World Cup, top 5 includes...

Australian Entrepreneur James Mawhinney’s World-First in Fight Against Misinformation

Meet IIT duo whose Rs 33000 crore firm became profitable in 6 months, both got richer by over Rs 12000 crore

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Meet Jawan actress Lehar Khan who has worked with biggest stars, almost quit films due to personal tragedy of...

In pics: Huma Qureshi, Sharib Hashmi celebrate Tarla release with dabbawallahs

Ibn Yunus to Hirayama: Moon’s geographical features captured in images clicked by Chandrayaan-3

Viral Photos of the Day: Vicky Kaushal looks uber cool in casuals, Adah Sharma flaunts her cute smile

In pics: Samantha Ruth Prabhu mesmerises in black saree in New York

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE