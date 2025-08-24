Add DNA as a Preferred Source
Flamingo FP-5: Ukraine's new Long-Range Missile can strike deeper in Russia with 3,000-Km range, more powerful than US's Tomahawk, know weight, speed more

Amid intensive war between Russia and Ukraine, the latter country has unveiled its most powerful cruise missile, the Flamingo FP-5. In a move to intensify its military strength, Ukraine’s new missile is meant to target deeper areas in the Russian territory. It is more powerful than US' Tomahawk.

Vaishali Shastri

Updated : Aug 24, 2025, 11:20 AM IST

Flamingo FP-5: Ukraine's new Long-Range Missile can strike deeper in Russia with 3,000-Km range, more powerful than US's Tomahawk, know weight, speed more
Ukraine's Flamingo FP-5
Amid intensive war between Russia and Ukraine, the latter country has unveiled its most powerful cruise missile, the Flamingo FP-5. In a move to intensify its military strength, Ukraine’s new missile is meant to target deeper areas in the Russian territory. Manufactured by Fire Point, a Ukrainian defense factory, Flamingo FP-5, is equipped with 1,150-kilogram warhead. With this missile, Ukraine possesses a crucial asset in its efforts to respond to Moscow's attacks.

What does Flamingo FP-5 feature?

According to Fire Point CEO and technical director Iryna Terekh, the Flamingo FP-5 was developed and tested within nine months. It moved very quickly from the concept age to battlefield trials. “It is entirely Ukrainian-produced and quicker than any missile that we currently have,” Terekh told Politico, highlighting on the project's homegrown efforts.

A video of the live test of Flamingo FP-5 showed it lifting off using a solid-fuel booster before going into turbofan-powered cruise mode. This missile has the ability to attack targets more than 3,000 kilometers inside Russian territory. The intensity of destruction that Flamingo can unleash is beyond Ukraine's earlier R-360 Neptune, which led to a major fire at a Russian refinery in 2023. The warhead on Neptune weighed 150-kg, whereas the Flamingo's payload weighing more than a ton, 1,150-kilogram, shows its massive strength in striking the target powerfully. It can remain in the air for more than four hours.

ALSO READ: Days after Trump-Putin meet, Russian Defence Ministry makes BIG claim of capturing two villages of Ukraine's Donetsk

How powerful is Flamingo FP-5 when compared with US missile?

FP-5's wingspan measures six metres, while the missile can travel at a speed of 850–900 km/h and have a top speed of 950 km/h while landing within 14 meters (45 feet) of its target. Its US counterpart Tomahawk has a similar speed. The FP-5 is bigger and heavier than its Western counterpart as it has a 6,000 kg maximum take-off weight which far exceeds Tomahawk’s 1,300 kilograms. Tomahawk's 1,600 kilometers range is far lower than FP-5's as also its warhead weighing only 450-kilogram. 

