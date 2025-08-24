Flamingo FP-5: Ukraine's new Long-Range Missile can strike deeper in Russia with 3,000-Km range, more powerful than US's Tomahawk, know weight, speed more

Amid intensive war between Russia and Ukraine, the latter country has unveiled its most powerful cruise missile, the Flamingo FP-5. In a move to intensify its military strength, Ukraine’s new missile is meant to target deeper areas in the Russian territory. It is more powerful than US' Tomahawk.

Amid intensive war between Russia and Ukraine, the latter country has unveiled its most powerful cruise missile, the Flamingo FP-5. In a move to intensify its military strength, Ukraine’s new missile is meant to target deeper areas in the Russian territory. Manufactured by Fire Point, a Ukrainian defense factory, Flamingo FP-5, is equipped with 1,150-kilogram warhead. With this missile, Ukraine possesses a crucial asset in its efforts to respond to Moscow's attacks.

What does Flamingo FP-5 feature?

According to Fire Point CEO and technical director Iryna Terekh, the Flamingo FP-5 was developed and tested within nine months. It moved very quickly from the concept age to battlefield trials. “It is entirely Ukrainian-produced and quicker than any missile that we currently have,” Terekh told Politico, highlighting on the project's homegrown efforts.

A video of the live test of Flamingo FP-5 showed it lifting off using a solid-fuel booster before going into turbofan-powered cruise mode. This missile has the ability to attack targets more than 3,000 kilometers inside Russian territory. The intensity of destruction that Flamingo can unleash is beyond Ukraine's earlier R-360 Neptune, which led to a major fire at a Russian refinery in 2023. The warhead on Neptune weighed 150-kg, whereas the Flamingo's payload weighing more than a ton, 1,150-kilogram, shows its massive strength in striking the target powerfully. It can remain in the air for more than four hours.

How powerful is Flamingo FP-5 when compared with US missile?

FP-5's wingspan measures six metres, while the missile can travel at a speed of 850–900 km/h and have a top speed of 950 km/h while landing within 14 meters (45 feet) of its target. Its US counterpart Tomahawk has a similar speed. The FP-5 is bigger and heavier than its Western counterpart as it has a 6,000 kg maximum take-off weight which far exceeds Tomahawk’s 1,300 kilograms. Tomahawk's 1,600 kilometers range is far lower than FP-5's as also its warhead weighing only 450-kilogram.