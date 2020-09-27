Headlines

Five terrorists kill themselves with explosives accidentally while planning attack in Iraq

Iraqi media reported that security forces had foiled a series of terrorist attacks across the country and detained one of the IS ringleaders, a week ago.

Updated: Sep 27, 2020, 06:11 PM IST

The Iraqi security forces said in a statement that at least five terrorists planning an attack in Iraq died while trying to mount an explosive device on a vehicle. The statement was accessed by global news agency Sputnik.

The explosion occurred in the town of Rutba in Iraq's western Al Anbar province, at a hiding spot of the Islamic State terrorist group (IS, outlawed in Russia), the security forces said.

"As a result, five terrorists who were mounting the explosive device were killed," the statement from the Iraqi security forces says. 

Iraqi media reported that security forces had foiled a series of terrorist attacks across the country and detained one of the IS ringleaders, a week ago.

The security forces in Iraq continue their operations against separate terrorist cells that remain dormant in certain parts of the country even after the country announced full liberation from IS in late 2017.

(With ANI inputs) 

