'Five sunrises' together? This viral video leaves Twitterati awe-struck

It was a rare morning in China as sunrise seekers were greeted with a pretty epic view as they recently woke up to see "five suns" apparently hanging above the horizon of a province in Inner Mongolia.

The mesmerizing video was shared by one of the leading media outlets of China with the caption: "What a spectacular wonder! Five suns are seen shining in the sky in N. China's Inner Mongolia."

The scientific explanation of the phenomenon is cited as an elaborate optical illusion that requires temperatures of -20 degrees. According to Daily Mail, a 'sundog' or 'phantom sun' occurs due to small pockets of ice suspended in the air.

What a spectacular wonder! Five suns are seen shining in the sky in N China's Inner Mongolia pic.twitter.com/SqqF2Bi99R — Beautiful China (@PDChinaLife) February 14, 2020

As the post went viral, Twitter users flooded the comments s section of the video with their reactions.

A user wrote, "And only one is extraterrestrial."

Another wrote, "It's a sun dog, whippee!"

"Is this because of all the pollution?" asked one user.

A post read, "Yes. The end of the day, a lovely sunset. I think that's what it was."

(Inputs from IANS)