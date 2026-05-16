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Five Italian killed in Scuba Diving tragedy while exploring caves in Maldives

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Five Italian killed in Scuba Diving tragedy while exploring caves in Maldives

Five Italians died in a scuba diving accident in Vaavu Atoll in the Maldives while exploring caves.

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Vanshika Tyagi

Updated : May 16, 2026, 11:47 AM IST

Five Italian killed in Scuba Diving tragedy while exploring caves in Maldives
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Five Italians died in a scuba diving accident in Vaavu Atoll in the Maldives while exploring caves.The foreign ministry in Rome has said, "The divers are believed to have died while attempting to explore caves at a depth of 50 metres (164ft)."

Among the five who died, four of the divers were part of a University of Genoa team, including professor of ecology Monica Montefalcone and her daughter Giorgia Sommacal .The other victims were identified as marine biologist Federico Gualtieri and researcher Muriel Oddenino and diving instructor Gianluca Benedetti, according to the Maldivian government. The cause of the deaths remained under investigation

While body of diving instructor Benedetti was recovered on Thursday in a cave about 60m underwater, bodies of other divers are also expected to be also there and seacrh operation was initiated. A high-risk operation to recover the bodies of four Italian divers in underwater cave in the Maldives was suspended on Friday after rough seas repeatedly hampered efforts, as AP reported.

 

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