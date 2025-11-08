Five Indian nationals abducted in Western African country Mali amid Al-Qaeda, ISIS linked jihadist violence

Five Indian nationals were kidnapped by gunmen in Mali after their convoy was intercepted. Mali is a country in West Africa, and is currently ruled by a military junta and is struggling with unrest and Jihadist violence.

As per reports, these Indian workers were employed by a compay working on electrification projects, however, they were kidnapped on Thursday by gunmen near Kobri, in western Mali.

The company, where these people were working have confirmed thier kidnapping, and said that others have been evacuated. The company representation told AFP, 'We confirm the kidnapping of five Indian nationals. The other Indians working for the company have been evacuated to Bamako, the capital.'

No group has claimed the kidnappings so far.

Violence and unrest in Mali

Mali has been struggling with unrest and violence due to criminal groups and jihadists linked to Al-Qaeda and the Islamic State group. The security situation has exacerbated an economic crisis in the impoverished country, where the Al-Qaeda-linked Group for the Support of Islam and Muslims (JNIM) has imposed a suffocating fuel blockade.

Kidnappings targeting foreigners are common in the country, which has been plagued by coups and conflicts since 2012.

In September, JNIM jihadists kidnapped two Emirati nationals and an Iranian near Bamako, but were later released for a ransom of at least $50 million, as per AFP.