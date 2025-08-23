Add DNA as a Preferred Source
At least five people were killed and dozens were injured when a tour bus travelling from Niagara Falls to New York City overturned on a highway near Buffalo on Friday i.e., August 22.

Meemansa Shekhawat

Updated : Aug 23, 2025, 04:47 PM IST

Five including Indians killed as New York tour bus falls into ditch, probe underway
File Image credit: Reuters
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

At least five people were killed and dozens were injured when a tour bus travelling from Niagara Falls to New York City overturned on a highway near Buffalo on Friday i.e., August 22. Among the passengers were some Indians, reported The New York Times. As per the report, the crash took place around 12:30 pm (local time) on the New York State Thruway near Pembroke. The bus, carrying 54 people, fell into a ditch after the driver lost control. 

Maj. Andre J. Ray of the New York State Police said investigators believe the driver, who survived, became distracted, "lost control and overcorrected, causing the vehicle to roll over into a ditch." He added that the bus was the only vehicle involved, and that "mechanical failure and operator impairment have been ruled out, " The New York Times reported.

Earlier in the day, State Police spokesman Trooper James O'Callaghan had said a child was thought to be among those killed. But Major Ray clarified later that all of the deceased were adults. Their names have not yet been released.

Trooper O'Callaghan said the bus had been travelling at "full speed" when the driver lost control. When asked to clarify, Major Ray declined to comment, saying details about the speed were not available, as per The NY Times.

O'Callaghan noted that "every passenger on the bus had at least some sort of cut, bruise or abrasion as an injury." Many were thrown out of the bus when it overturned, and it appeared that several were not wearing seatbelts. Most passengers were foreign nationals, including people from India, China, the Philippines and Middle Eastern countries, Major Ray confirmed, according to The New York Times.

ALSO READ | Mass shooting in US: Several law enforcement officials shot in Virginia, details inside

New York police has also issued a traffic advisory following the crash. According to the advisory, thruway lanes have reopened for vehicles, but all lanes at Pembroke remain closed.

Police have urged commuters to expect delays and use alternate routes. The bus was operated by M&Y Tour Inc., based in Staten Island. Two of the 54 people on board were company employees, including the driver. Calls to the company went unanswered on Friday, The New York Times reported.

With inputs from ANI

