Five Chinese ships and 21 planes spotted around Taiwan: Report

A total of 21 Chinese aeroplanes and navy ships had been monitored by Taiwan, with 8 jets crossing the median line in the Taiwan Strait. In all, 17 PLAAF aircraft and 5 ships were reported to have flown over the Taiwan Strait, with 8 of the planes crossing the median.

There were four Xi'an JH-7 fighter-bombers, two Sukhoi Su-30s, and two Shenyang J-11s in Taiwanese air and maritime territory.

The ministry said it tasked Combat Air Patrols (CAP), Navy ships, and air defence missile systems to monitor and respond to the Chinese activities reported Taiwan News.

After US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visited the self-governed island, China's provocations in the Taiwan Strait have escalated. The day before, the military saw 51 Chinese fighter jets flying over the Taiwan Strait and a Chinese guided-missile ship close to an area where Taiwan conducted missile tests.

On Sunday, tensions escalated as another congressional delegation from the United States visited Taiwan, and a social media post by the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) displayed images of the Penghu islands, implying that its planes were on Taiwan's doorstep.

The vice chief of staff for operations of the Taiwanese Air Force, Tung Pei-lun, has claimed that the recent Chinese exercises in the Taiwan Strait did not occur near Penghu, instead blaming Beijing's use of "cognitive warfare."

Navy and air force exercises have been conducted near Taiwan as a show of force after Nancy Pelosi's visit to Taipei earlier this month. these drills are being conducted by the PLA's Eastern Theater Command (ETC), the organisation responsible for the area around the Taiwan Strait.

Amid the heightened tensions in the Taiwan Strait, the United States is prepared to take actions in the next weeks and months to offset China's military and economic operations surrounding Taiwan.

An increase in regional tensions was precipitated by Pelosi's visit to Taiwan this month. Large-scale military exercises, including live-fire drills and military aircraft overflights close to Taiwan's airspace, have been conducted in the area around the island ever since the US delegation visited.

State Department spokesman Ned Price said at a news conference on Wednesday that the United States would take "resolute but calm" measures to maintain peace and stability in the face of Beijing's attempts to disrupt the status quo.

"These steps across a range of areas will unfold over the coming weeks and months because we recognize that this challenge is a long-term," Price said during a press briefing.

