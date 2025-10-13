Add DNA as a Preferred Source
First Video: Israel receives 7 hostages freed by Hamas, next round of release soon, watch here

The seven hostages handed over include Gali and Ziv Berman, Matan Angrest, Alon Ohel, Omri Miran, Eitan Mor and Guy Gilboa-Dallal, according to reports. As per Hebrew Media, the group will undergo a brief psychological evaluation.

Latest News

ANI

Updated : Oct 13, 2025, 01:09 PM IST

First Video: Israel receives 7 hostages freed by Hamas, next round of release soon, watch here
The first seven hostages of the twenty living have been handed over by the Red Cross to Israeli forces in Northern Gaza, I24 News Israel has reported. According to Times of Israel, crowds erupted in loud cheers upon hearing the news at the Hostages Square. The seven hostages handed over include Gali and Ziv Berman, Matan Angrest, Alon Ohel, Omri Miran, Eitan Mor, and Guy Gilboa-Dallal, according to reports. As per Hebrew Media, the group will undergo a brief psychological evaluation.

Crowds gathered across Israel on Monday morning as Hamas prepared to release a group of 20 living hostages after two years in captivity, Times of Israel reported. Families, friends and supporters lined streets, public squares and military bases, awaiting the emotional homecoming of their loved ones.

First video of Israel-Hamas hostage release 

In Tel Aviv's Hostages Square and along roads in southern Israel near the Gaza border, hundreds of people assembled, waving flags and holding photos of the captives. The atmosphere was a mix of emotions as news spread that the first group of hostages would soon be handed over to the Red Cross in northern Gaza. The Times of Israel, citing Channel 12, reported that friends of Evyatar David, one of the hostages to be released today, marked the moment by wearing shirts printed with his image and taking shots of liquor. In the Haifa suburbs, friends of another hostage, Matan Angrest, and his family also gathered in anticipation.

The released hostage will be escorted out of the Strip to an army facility near Re'im, where they will undergo an initial physical and mental checkup and meet their families.

Israeli Prime Minister's Office shared on Monday the personal message written by PM Benjamin Netanyahu and his wife, Sara, for the returning hostages.

The message said, "On behalf of the entire people of Israel, welcome back! We have been waiting for you. We embrace you. Sara and Benjamin Netanyahu"

As crowds swell at Tel Aviv's Hostages Square, a group participated in special prayers in a Hoshana Rabba service while awaiting the release of the hostages.

As part of the deal outlined by US President Donald Trump, Israel will release nearly 2,000 Palestinian prisoners in exchange for the Israeli hostages and allow the immediate provision of "full aid" to Gaza, which has faced severe food shortages and famine in some regions. 

(ANI)

