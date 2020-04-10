First time ever: How coronavirus pandemic has led to many firsts in world history

The global coronavirus pandemic that has claimed over one lakh lives and has infected nearly 17 lakh people worldwide has created an unprecedented crisis for the modern world.

The first major pandemic of the 21st century has forced nearly half the world population to live under strict lockdown including in India where 1.3 billion people are currently forced to stay at home as the government announced 21-day restrictions to stop the spread of COVID-19.

This is the first time such a huge population of the world is living under lockdown. World's major economies including developed nations like Europe, US and UK developing countries like India, Brazil and South Africa are forced to shut down businesses due to the pandemic.

And this is not the only first that has taken place due to the coronavirus pandemic. From postponement of Olympics to voting via video conference in the United Nations Security Council, there have been many first in the last two months.

Here is a list of some of such instances:

UNSC meeting via Videoconferencing:

The UN Security Council on March 24 met for the first time in its history via videoconference due to the coronavirus crisis -- but diplomats said the meeting was not without technical difficulties.

Remote voting on UNSC resolutions:

On March 31, the UN Security Council unanimously adopted four resolutions, voting for the first time remotely as diplomats and United Nations staff work from home due to the coronavirus outbreak in New York.

Lockdown:

Many countries, including India, have announced nationwide lockdown due to coronavirus.

Iran seeks loan from IMF:

On March 12, Iran asked for a loan from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) for the first time since 1962. Iran said that it has sought financial assistance from the IMF, which has not lent it money since 1962, to help it combat the novel coronavirus.

Shangri-La Dialogue called off:

On March 27, Singapore announced that it has postponed Shangri-La dialogue scheduled for June 5 to 7 in the backdrop of coronavirus outbreak. This marks the first time that the annual Shangri-La Dialogue has been called off since it was first launched in 2002. It is usually held in June at the Shangri-La Hotel.

Earth Hour marked online:

On March 28 (IST), the Earth Hour was marked exclusively online, for the first time since its inception in 2007. The Earth Hour is organised by the World Wildlife Fund (WWF).

St Patrick's Day parade postponed:

New York City St Patrick's Day Parade, scheduled to be held on March 17, was been postponed for the first time in its 258-year history because of the fear of coronavirus spread. The announcement was made by New York Governor Andrew Cuomo announced on March 11.

Wimbledon championship cancelled:

Scheduled to be held from June 29 to July 12, the Wimbledon championships were cancelled for the first time since World War Two.

Mount Everest closed:

Nepal announced on March 13 that it was shutting down Mount Everest for the rest of the expedition season because of the coronavirus outbreak. Nepal's government announced that it would cancel all climbing permits from March 14 until April 30.

IPL Postponed:

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) decided to suspend the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) due to coronavirus outbreak till April 15. It was scheduled to be held between March 29 and May 24.

Olympics postponed:

Tokyo Olympics postponed to 2021 due to coronavirus pandemic. Olympics Postponed For the first time in 124-Year History. Since the first modern Olympic Games were held in 1896, only three have been abandoned. On each of those occasions, it was due to war. But no such Olympic games were postponed due to any disease outbreak

US Box office:

US box office recorded zero revenue for the first time in history after the cinema theatres in the country were shut down due to the coronavirus pandemic. Data agency Comscore did not issue their weekly report on March 24 as major Hollywood distributors declined to release figures.

Scottish Exam Cancelled:

Exams for Scottish school pupils will not take place this year, the education secretary announced last month. It is the first time the exams were cancelled since the system was put in place in 1888.

Victoria Memorial lawns, Kolkata:

March 19: Victoria Memorial lawns shut for the public; first time in 100 years

India cancels all flights:

The government stopped all flight operations - domestic and international - last month due to the pandemic. This was the first in India’s history that such a decision was taken.