'First Step Towards Peace': Israel, Lebanon and US sign trilateral framework deal; Hezbollah issues warning

US, Israel and Lebanon signed a trilateral framework agreement aimed at reducing tensions with Hezbollah. The US called it a first step toward peace, while Israel praised it as a major achievement.

The United States, Israel and Lebanon have signed a trilateral framework agreement aimed at reducing tensions and paving the way toward ending the long-running conflict involving Israel and Iran-backed Hezbollah militants.

The agreement was signed in Washington, D.C., after several days of negotiations, according to Reuters.

US calls it 'first step' toward peace

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio described the deal as an important starting point.

“Today we've taken the first step in what will be a difficult journey… but an important and necessary one,” Rubio said, calling it “the beginning of the beginning.” He said the agreement will be implemented through a trilateral Military Coordination Group for Lebanon.

The US also pledged:

USD 100 million in humanitarian aid in coordination with the UN Over USD 30 million to strengthen the Lebanese Armed Forces Israel: “Hezbollah Is Out, Peace Is In”

Israel’s ambassador to the US, Yechiel Leiter, called the agreement a new chapter in relations. He said the deal marks progress toward removing Iranian influence from the region.

“Under the deal, Iran is out, Hezbollah is out, and the road to peace between Israel and Lebanon is in,” he said.

Lebanon calls it a step toward sovereignty

Lebanese President Joseph Aoun welcomed the agreement, calling it the first step toward restoring full sovereignty over Lebanese territory.

He said the goal is for Lebanese citizens to return to their homes and rebuild under a fully sovereign state. Lebanese Prime Minister Nawaf Salam also welcomed the deal, saying he looks forward to Israeli withdrawal from southern Lebanon and the start of reconstruction efforts.

Hezbollah rejects the agreement

Hezbollah strongly opposed the deal. Lawmaker Hassan Fadlallah warned that enforcing it could lead to civil conflict, saying Lebanese authorities would struggle to implement it without escalating tensions. The group has long opposed direct negotiations with Israel.

Netanyahu calls it a 'great achievement'

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu praised the agreement, calling it a “great achievement.”

However, he made it clear that Israeli troops will remain in southern Lebanon until Hezbollah is disarmed. He also said Israel is working with the Lebanese army to establish control in selected zones, including areas north and south of the Litani River.

Netanyahu added that displaced civilians from the security zone in southern Lebanon would not be allowed to return under current conditions. He described the agreement as a setback for Iran, saying regional powers were acting independently of Tehran’s influence.