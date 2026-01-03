First photo: Donald Trump releases picture of Venezuelan president Nicolas Maduro after capture

In an audacious overnight operation on Saturday, longtime Venezuelan president Nicolas Maduro and his wife Cilia Flores were captured by American forces and flown out of the Latin American country. Here's more on this.

United States President Donald Trump has posted the first picture of Venezuelan president Nicolas Maduro since he was captured by US forces in an operation early on Saturday. In the photo, Nicolas Maduro, aged 63 years, can be seen handcuffed and blindfolded as he holds a bottle of water. In an audacious overnight operation, longtime president Maduro and his wife Cilia Flores were captured by American forces and flown out of Venezuela.

What's next for Maduro?

In an earlier statement, Trump had said that Maduro would be taken to New York where he would be charged with drug trafficking and conspiracy to possess weapons against the US. Speaking to Fox News, the US leader said that some American troops were injured in the strike but none were killed. Trump said: "I was told by real military people that there's no other country on Earth that could do such a manoeuvre...I watched it literally like I was watching a television show."

Nations raise alarm

Pro-Trump Venezuelan opposition leader Maria Corina Machado, who won last year's Nobel Peace Prize, has hailed the US strike on her country and said the "hour of freedom has arrived." But several countries around the world -- including Russia and Iran -- have raised alarm over the US action and questioned its legality. In his second term, which began less than a year ago, Trump has twice used American forces to carry out risky operations overseas. In June 2025, he had ordered US strikes on key nuclear sites in Iran at a time when the latter was involved in a conflict with Israel.