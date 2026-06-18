First Pakistani submarine in Bay of Bengal after 1971 Bangladesh War: Know about intention, how it may be dangerous for India

Pakistan faced a decisive defeat as Indian forces dominated on land, in the air, and at sea, paving the way for Bangladesh’s creation.

The name Hangor is loaded with naval history. Back in 1971, Pakistan’s submarine PNS Hangor torpedoed and sank India’s INS Khukri during the war. It was the first time since Independence that an Indian Navy warship was lost in combat, and it remains one of the Pakistan Navy’s proudest wartime moments. Still, the sinking didn’t shift the war’s direction.

Pakistan faced a decisive defeat as Indian forces dominated on land, in the air, and at sea, paving the way for Bangladesh’s creation.

A new hangor emerges 55 years later

More than five decades after the war that erased Pakistan’s naval presence from the Bay of Bengal, the Hangor name is back in the news. Pakistan’s first Hangor-class submarine, built and commissioned in China in April, docked in Karachi last week. Top Pakistani naval officers are already hinting at ambitions that stretch well beyond the Arabian Sea, which has been Pakistan’s main operating area for years.

A senior Pakistan Navy officer said the new submarine could let Islamabad operate in the Bay of Bengal — a stretch of ocean where Pakistan has had virtually no presence since losing East Pakistan in 1971.

That statement lands at a time when Pakistan-Bangladesh civilian and military ties are warming, and as naval rivalry heats up across the Indian Ocean with India as a key player.

From Arabian Sea limits to wider waters

Ever since its forces, including the Navy, were beaten by India in 1971, Pakistan’s naval operations have mostly stayed confined to the northern Arabian Sea.

The Bay of Bengal is a different story. It’s India’s stronghold, hosting the Eastern Naval Command at Vishakhapattnam and sitting close to the Andaman and Nicobar Islands. The bay has grown vital for trade and energy links between India and Bangladesh.

Bordered by India, Bangladesh, Myanmar, Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia, and Sri Lanka, the Bay of Bengal has taken on new strategic importance as Indo-Pacific competition intensifies.

Which is why the Pakistani officer’s comment in Sri Lanka earlier this month carries weight.

“Game changer” remark in Colombo

Colombo-based outlet The Morning reported that Commodore Omer Farooq, who led the flotilla bringing the submarine home, said the Hangor-class would give Pakistan the reach to stay present in the Bay of Bengal.

He called the submarine a “game changer” and said Pakistan intends to add eight boats of this class, The Morning reported on June 7.

Farooq made the remarks during a stop in Sri Lanka en route from China, speaking at an event aboard Pakistani frigate PNS Taimur at Colombo Port.

Legal waters, strategic sensitivities

Some context: The Bay of Bengal isn’t owned by any single nation. International law gives coastal states sovereignty out to 12 nautical miles, or 22 km, and sovereign rights in an Exclusive Economic Zone up to 200 nautical miles, or 370 km.

Past that, it’s international waters where foreign warships, even submarines, can legally operate.

Yet for India, the Bay of Bengal is a strategic front yard. It holds the Eastern Naval Command, key shipping lanes, island territories, and is central to New Delhi’s Indo-Pacific plans.

Bangladesh’s role in Pakistan’s Calculus

The submarine’s debut and Pakistan’s Bay of Bengal talk are timed with a clear thaw in Pakistan-Bangladesh relations, including defense ties, that began under Muhammad Yunus’s interim administration in Dhaka.

After the 1971 war, Dhaka-Islamabad relations were frozen. But after PM Sheikh Hasina’s government was removed in what was seen as an Islamist-backed move, Pakistan began rebuilding links with Bangladesh.

Flights, trade and diplomacy pick up

Direct flights between Dhaka and Karachi have restarted for the first time in decades. Biman Bangladesh operates the route, crossing Indian airspace for the roughly two-hour trip.

Since Hasina’s exit, Urdu poetry gatherings have been held at Dhaka University.

Muhammad Yunus met PM Shehbaz Sharif twice. Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar traveled to Dhaka. Trade jumped 27% between August and December 2024, with another 20% year-on-year rise by December 2025. The two sides signed a trade MoU targeting $1 billion in deals and investment, per The Diplomat.

After Hasina’s government fell in 2024, direct sea trade between Karachi and Chattogram started again for the first time since 1971. Pakistani ships have been granted facilities at Mongla port. Visa rules have been eased.

India’s Navy has grown massively in 50 years. It now runs nuclear-powered submarines, two aircraft carriers, and long-range surveillance aircraft. It has a firm grip on both the Arabian Sea and the Bay of Bengal.

So while Pakistan may not change the balance of power in the Bay of Bengal, its submarines showing up there could still be a thorn for India. That’s especially true as India builds up its own naval strength around the Andaman and Nicobar Islands.