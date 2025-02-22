Patel, born on February 25, 1980, graduated from the University of Richmond and later earned a law degree from the Pace University School of Law, New York. He also holds a certificate in international law from University College London in England.

Kash Patel has been confirmed by the United States Senate to lead the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), despite being a controversial pick by US President Donald Trump. He has become the ninth director of the US’ topmost law enforcement agency, following a close vote with 51 votes in his favour and 49 against him. But did you know Patel, 44, has his family roots in a village of Gujarat?

Patel’s family is from Bhadran village in Gujarat's Anand district. The family had migrated to Uganda 70 to 80 years ago, according to an organisation of the Patidar community that he belongs to.

“As per our records, the family used to live in Moti Khadki area of Bhadran village and they migrated to Uganda,” the secretary of the organisation said. “The family sold their ancestral house and land and all of his relatives are settled in foreign countries, especially in the USA.”

Patel's family had further migrated from Uganda to Canada and eventually to the US, where Patel was born in New York.

Patel, born on February 25, 1980, graduated from the University of Richmond and later earned a law degree from the Pace University School of Law, New York. He also holds a certificate in international law from University College London in England.

In 2006, Patel began working as a public defender where he handled cases ranging from murder to complex financial crimes in state and federal courts.

Patel has previously held several high-profile positions, including senior director for counterterrorism at the US National Security Council (NSC) and chief of staff to the acting secretary of defense.