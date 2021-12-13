First death due to Omicron variant confirmed in this country

The whole world is currently under threat of a new COVID-19 variant named Omicron. Several countries have re-imposed restrictions and the vaccination program is also being intensified. Meanwhile, the first case of death due to the Omicron variant has come to light in Britain.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Monday confirmed the death of the first patient in the country from the Omicron variant of the coronavirus. Along with this, this is also the first case of death due to Omicron variant in the world.

While sharing information about it, Johnson cautioned people not to consider this variant of the virus less risky than Delta. He has also appealed to all the eligible people of the country to take a booster dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

During a visit to a clinic in west London to raise awareness for the Omicron emergency campaign, Johnson ruled out the possibility of further restrictions being imposed in the coming days to prevent the spread of the virus.

The country gave no details on the death or whether the patient had been vaccinated or had underlying health issues.

"Sadly at least one patient has now been confirmed to have died with Omicron," Johnson told reporters at a vaccination centre in London.

The variant now accounted for around 40% of infections in the capital, he said.

"So I think the idea that this is somehow a milder version of the virus - I think that`s something we need to set on one side - and just recognise the sheer pace at which it accelerates through the population."

Before the death was announced, Britain said 10 people had been hospitalised with the Omicron variant in various parts of England. Their ages ranged from 18 to 85 years and most had received two vaccination doses.

The UK Health Security Agency said Omicron - first detected in South Africa, Botswana and Hong Kong in late November - can overcome the immunity of those who have had two shots of vaccines such as AstraZeneca or Pfizer-BioNTech.