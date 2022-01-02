First case of 'Florona' detected in Israel - What is it? Its Symptoms - All you need to know

Amid the rapid spread of the new Omicron variant across the world, another disease seems to be knocking on our doors. Yes, you read that right.

Israel detected its first case of 'Florona' on Friday (December 31, 2021) as per media reports. Confirming the story, Arab news tweeted, "#Israel records first case of #florona disease, a double infection of #COVID19 and influenza."

As per reports, a pregnant woman was admitted to a hospital for childbirth and was detected with 'florona'. Notably, the woman was not vaccinated and came in with certain symptoms that resembled COVID-19.

What is the Florona infection?

As reported by ANI, 'florona' is a double infection of COVID-19 and influenza mixed together. However, don't confuse it with a new variant. It happens when the human body gets infected by flu and COVID-19 at the same time. It also suggests a lapse of immunity in the human body that is attacked by two viruses simultaneously.

Meanwhile, Israeli scientists are still studying the sample of 'florona' to extract further details.

What are the symptoms of Florona?

The symptoms of Florona include fever, body aches, cough, sneezing, sore throat, shortness of breath, fatigue, headache, nausea, vomiting, diarrhoea, and rashes (in the case of children).

Should you panic?

Since it is not a new variant, there is no need to panic. There was a report of another such infection earlier, called the Delmicron, that was again not a new variant.

Until now, the World Health Organization (WHO) has recorded these variants so far - Alpha, Beta, Gamma, Delta, and Omicron.

Meanwhile, the woman was later on released from the hospital and was in a good condition. However, the Health Ministry of Israel is still studying the case to see whether a combination of the two viruses can cause more or severe illness.