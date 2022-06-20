Firing in Washington DC leaves 1 minor dead, several injured including a police officer

(Image Source: ANI Digital)

In another incident of shootout in the United States, several people including a police officer is reportedly injured near the site of Juneteenth music concert in Washington DC. According to Washington police Department, a minor is feared dead, while three others sustained injuries.

Multiple people were shot at a music event on U Street Northwest in Washington DC. Shockingly, this location is less than 2 miles from the White House. The hunt for the suspect is on, police said. According to a Fox News report, the Metropolitan Police Department reported that several people, including a police officer were shot on U Street.

In the video of the shootout, police officers are seen helping several people lying on the road. Police said that this incident of firing happened at the time of the Juneteenth music concert in Washington DC. In this, many people including a police officer have been shot. The injured have been taken to the hospital.

In the video footage, an atmosphere of chaos is visible at the spot. Police said there was a shooting incident in the area of ​​14th and U Street. Police is taking retaliatory action. This is not the first such incident of firing in the United States. Recently, many incidents of shooting have taken place in different parts of the country.

Due to the increasing incidents of shootings in the US, President Joe Biden has said that for the safety of women and children, there is a need to ban the purchase of guns in the country or raise the age limit to buy it from 18 years to 21 years. Talking about June, on 17, one person was killed and two others were injured in a shooting at a church in Alabama city.

Earlier this month, shootings in three US cities killed nine people and wounded two dozen others.