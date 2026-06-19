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Firing At New York's Times Square: Seven rounds fired, 1 injured, watch video

Several shots were fired in New York's Times Square, sparking panic among tourists and World Cup visitors as police chased the suspect and one person was taken to hospital.

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Manisha Chauhan

Updated : Jun 19, 2026, 08:41 AM IST | Edited by : Manisha Chauhan

Firing At New York's Times Square: Seven rounds fired, 1 injured, watch video
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Panic gripped New York's Times Square on Thursday afternoon after multiple gunshots were fired in one of the city's busiest areas, forcing tourists and pedestrians to run for safety.

According to police, the shooting took place at around 3:40 pm local time. Officers who were already present in the area immediately chased the suspect, who reportedly tried to flee through the crowded streets.

The New York Fire Department confirmed that one person was taken to hospital following the incident. However, officials have not yet disclosed the victim's condition or released further details about the injuries.

The shooting occurred shortly after a parade celebrating the New York Knicks' NBA championship victory drew massive crowds to lower Manhattan. Authorities said nearly 10,000 police officers had been deployed for the event.

Police also noted that the area was packed with visitors attending the ongoing FIFA World Cup festivities, which have brought large numbers of tourists to the city since the tournament began last week.

Videos circulating on social media showed scenes of chaos as the sound of gunfire echoed through Times Square. People could be seen screaming and rushing to find cover, while others ran away from the area in fear.

Witnesses captured footage of police officers pursuing the suspect through the streets. The gunfire reportedly erupted just a short distance from a marked police vehicle stationed nearby.

Authorities have not yet revealed what led to the shooting, whether anyone has been taken into custody, or if additional suspects were involved. The investigation remains ongoing.

Second Times Square Shooting In Days

The latest incident comes just days after another shooting disrupted celebrations in Times Square following the New York Knicks' first NBA championship win in 53 years. During that incident on June 16, gunshots rang out near the intersection of 42nd Street and Broadway, triggering panic among hundreds of fans celebrating in the area.

A 17-year-old boy was injured and rushed to hospital in a police vehicle. Videos from the scene showed officers recovering a loaded firearm, while witnesses fled the crowded streets.

Further updates on Thursday's shooting are awaited from New York authorities.

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