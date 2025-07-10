Firing at Kapil Sharma's cafe in Canada, probe underway

Renowned comedian Kapil Sharma's newly inaugurated restaurant—KAP'S CAFE—came under gunfire attack in Surrey, British Columbia on Wednesday night, i.e., July 9.

Renowned comedian Kapil Sharma's newly inaugurated restaurant—KAP'S CAFE—came under gunfire attack in Surrey, British Columbia on Wednesday night, i.e., July 9. According to media reports, several rounds were fired at the café. However, no injuries have been reported so far.

Local police immediately arrived at the scene and launched a probe into the incident. Meanwhile, Harjit Singh Laddi, an alleged Babbar Khalsa International (BKI) operative and one of India’s most wanted terrorists on the NIA (National Investigation Agency) list, has taken responsibility for the firing, as per media reports.

He cited his anger over alleged remarks made by the comedian as the motive behind the attack. Notably, the restaurant was recently inaugurated was gaining popularity among fans, especially the Indians residing in Canada.

Kapil Sharma has not made any official statement on the incident. More details are awaited.