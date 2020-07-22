Fire at Chinese consulate in Houston after US orders its closure

Amid rising US-China tensions, the United States has ordered Beijing to close its consulate in Houston, prompting burning of documents by the Chinese in the courtyard.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin said the "outrageous and unjustified" move will sabotage China-US relations.

This comes as tensions rise between the world's two largest economies over several issues, including trade practices, coronavirus and Chinese aggression in its vicinity.

The spokesperson warned of "firm countermeasures" if the US does not reverse its decision.

"The unilateral closure of China's consulate general in Houston within a short period of time is an unprecedented escalation of its recent actions against China," Wang said.

There was no immediate confirmation of the move from the US State Departement or the White House.

There were, however, reports of a fire at the Chinese Consulate in Houston which officials said was because of the burning of documents in the courtyard.

Fire and police officials responded to a fire in the courtyard of Chinese Consulate. First responders arrived at the scene but they did not go into the property, the Houston Police Department (HPD) said.

"About 8:25 pm on Tuesday, our officers responded to a meet the firefighter call to the China Consulate General in Houston building at 3417 Montrose Blvd," Houston Police said in a tweet.

"Smoke was observed in an outside courtyard area. Officers were not granted access to enter the building. Since HPD is not a lead agency in the matter, no other information is being released by our department at this time," it added.