Finland ranked as world's happiest country - check India's ranking here

Finland has been ranked as the happiest country in the world, followed by Iceland, Denmark, Switzerland, The Netherlands, Sweden, Germany and Norway.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Mar 20, 2021, 05:17 PM IST

UN World Happiness Report 2021 was released on Friday amidst the COVID-19 pandemic. Northern European nation Finland was declared the world's happiest country for the fourth consecutive year in a row. 

But even as there were many reasons for European countries to rejoice, India had nothing much to feel proud about. This year too India gave a dismal performance, ranking 139 out of 149 countries on the list.

The World Happiness Report 2021, issued by the UN Sustainable Development Solutions Network, this year focuses on the effects of COVID-19 and how people all over the world have fared. The rankings were given on the basis of 'how happy the citizens of a nation perceive themselves to be'.

"Our aim was two-fold, first to focus on the effects of COVID-19 on the structure and quality of people’s lives, and second to describe and evaluate how governments all over the world have dealt with the pandemic. In particular, we try to explain why some countries have done so much better than others," it said in a statement.

For India, this is not the first time that it has fared so low. Last year too India was ranked at a dismal 144 by the UN World Happiness Report. In 2020, a total of 156 nations were surveyed.

India scored 3.573 points, ranking lower than Pakistan which secured 5.693 points, ranking 66 out of all the countries surveyed. 

In the 2019 happiness index, India ranked 140, slipping 4 positions compared to the previous year. Meanwhile, Pakistan gained a position in the ranking, compared to the previous year's report.   

"There have been both in-person and telephone samples for India, with the in-person responses being lower than telephone responses, while significantly higher than in-person responses in 2019. Hence the reversal in 2020 of the longer-term slide in Indian life evaluations was not attributable to mode effects," it said.

The happiness study ranks the countries of the world on the basis of questions from the Gallup World Poll. The results are then correlated with other factors, including GDP and social security.

Country-wise happiness index

Finland has been ranked as the happiest country in the world. This was followed by Iceland, Denmark, Switzerland, The Netherlands, Sweden, Germany and Norway.

Just like in previous years, this year too the top spots were dominated by the European countries. 

New Zealand, falling one place to ninth, was again the only non-European nation in the top ten.

Pakistan came at 105 spot with Bangladesh on 101 and China on 84, according to the report.

People in war-torn Afghanistan are the most unhappy with their lives, followed by Zimbabwe (148), Rwanda (147), Botswana (146) and Lesotho (145).

The United States ranks 19th place for happiness, despite being one of the richest countries in the world.

