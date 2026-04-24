FIFA World Cup 2026: Iran football team to play or not? US clears air on participation amid tensions with Tehran

The United States has clarified the ongoing questions regarding Iran's participation in the FIFA World Cup 2026, which is set to be held in the US.

The United States has confirmed that Iranian athletes will be allowed to participate in the 2026 FIFA World Cup, but there are specific conditions regarding who can accompany the team. The announcement came on Thursday, signalling a cautious approach to the involvement of Iran in the upcoming tournament.

US Position on Iranian Athletes

Speaking alongside President Donald Trump, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio addressed the media, clarifying that there would be no objection to the participation of Iranian players in the World Cup. He emphasised that the concern lies with certain individuals associated with the Iranian delegation, particularly those with links to the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC).

'The issue is not with the athletes,' Rubio stated. The problem would be with some of the other individuals travelling with the team, particularly those tied to the IRGC.' He further explained that these individuals might be barred from entering the US, although the athletes themselves would not face any restrictions.

The IRGC and US Restrictions

The restrictions on individuals with IRGC ties stem from the US government's designation of the IRGC as a 'foreign terrorist organisation.' Rubio's comments pointed to the US government's unwillingness to allow figures connected to the IRGC, such as journalists or athletic staff, to enter the country under the guise of accompanying the team.

'We cannot allow IRGC terrorists to come into our country and pretend to be journalists or athletic trainers,' Rubio said, clarifying the government's stance on those who may attempt to exploit the situation.

Trump’s Stance on Athletes

President Trump also weighed in on the matter, reiterating that his administration does not want to penalise athletes due to geopolitical tensions. 'We would not want to affect the athletes,' Trump stated, aligning with the U.S. stance of separating athletes from political and military issues.

Controversy and Geopolitical Tensions

The announcement comes against the backdrop of escalating tensions in the Middle East, particularly the ongoing conflict between Iran, Israel, and other regional actors. Earlier comments by Paolo Zampolli, a Trump envoy with no formal role in the tournament, had raised the possibility of replacing Iran with Italy, though no such move has been made.

Iran’s participation remains secure for now, despite the broader political context. Tehran had requested that its group-stage matches be relocated from the US to Mexico due to security concerns, but FIFA rejected the request.

As the World Cup approaches, the security situation in the region, especially following the US and Israeli military actions against Iran, continues to shape diplomatic discussions. The situation is further complicated by the ongoing ceasefire between Israel and Lebanon, with the wider conflict contributing to the uncertainties surrounding the tournament