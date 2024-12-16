The controversy arose last week during the European qualifier draw for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, set to take place in the US, Mexico, and Canada

Ukraine has strongly criticised FIFA after the global football governing body displayed a map that appeared to exclude Crimea as part of Ukraine. The controversy arose last week during the European qualifier draw for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, set to take place in the US, Mexico, and Canada.

According to reports, FIFA's map was intended to highlight countries that cannot face each other for geopolitical reasons, such as Ukraine vs Belarus, Armenia vs Azerbaijan, and Kosovo vs Serbia. However, during the presentation, Crimea, which has been under Russian occupation since 2014, was excluded from Ukraine's territory, sparking outrage in Kyiv.

Ukraine's Foreign Ministry spokesperson Heorhiy Tykhy expressed his anger on social media platform X (formerly Twitter), accusing FIFA of "redrawing" international borders. "By redrawing international borders, you not only acted against international law but also supported Russian propaganda, war crimes, and aggression against Ukraine," he wrote, tagging FIFA and demanding an apology.

Are you OK, @FIFAcom?



By redrawing international borders in yesterday’s broadcast, you not only acted against international law, but also supported Russian propaganda, war crimes, and the crime of aggression against Ukraine.



We fixed the map for you and expect a public apology. pic.twitter.com/UAr7voKqGi — Heorhii Tykhyi (@SpoxUkraineMFA) December 14, 2024

The Ukrainian Football Association (UAF) also issued a formal letter to FIFA, calling the map "completely unacceptable" and inconsistent with previous decisions by FIFA and UEFA since 2014. The UAF urged FIFA to address the issue immediately.

Responding to the backlash, FIFA released a statement acknowledging the problem. "FIFA is aware of an issue that affected one of the graphics shown during the draw and has addressed the situation with the Federation. The segment has been removed."