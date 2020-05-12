Fertiliser factory inaugurated by Kim Jong-Un in North Korea which can't produce fertiliser

While the world is still guessing on whether Kim Jong Un's healthy situation, the North Korean Supreme Leader is in the headlines again for inaugurating an unfinished factory in his country.

As per the latest reports from DailyNK, Kim was the main guest at the ribbon-cutting ceremony at North Korea's Sunchon Phosphatic Fertiliser Factory.

However, what's catches the eyes about this report is that the factory is still under construction and won't be done in the next few weeks either.

The news reports further claimed, the workers then worked tirelessly "to create the appearance of a completed factory".

Family members of workers were also brought in to plant beds of flowers and cleanse the construction site. The inaugurating ceremony hence took place in a hasty manner.

Allegedly, Kim and other top-ranked government officials in the country wanted to extrapolate an image of 'self-reliant' North Korea.

Back in May, there were similar reports where the state media also released images of Kim Jong Un cutting a ribbon outside the factory.

He was reportedly at a ceremony for the inauguration of a plant, in the north of 'Pyongyang'.

As per to the state media, the crowd burst into "burst into thunderous cheers of 'hurrah!" when Kim graced the event with his presence.

That was his first appearance in front of the state media since April 12. However, the North Korean report could not be confirmed by independent journalists.

World media has been rife with reports suggesting the North Korean leader's ill health after undergoing a cardiovascular procedure at a hospital on April 12.

CNN had reported that Kim was in "grave danger", citing unnamed US officials who reportedly told the publication that "the concerns about Kim's health are credible but the severity is hard to assess."

In the past, US President Donald Trump had also claimed that he's got a "very good idea" about the status of Kim's health but he "can't talk about it now".