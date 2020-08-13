Female Pakistani journalists call out online abuse by govt-sponsored trolls on social media

More than thirty female journalists in Pakistan have written a strongly-worded statement condemning the terrible circumstances under which these scribes are forced to work in their country.

The statement titled- Joint Statement: Attacks on women in media in Pakistan said, "vicious attacks through social media are being directed at women journalists and commentators in Pakistan, making it incredibly difficult for us to carry out our professional duties".

The statement also pointed out the systematic abuse that these journalists are subjected to owing to the pressure put on by government officials, further amplified by Twitter accounts affiliated to the ruling party.

In a well-planned, and coordinated campaign, the personal details of these women journalists and analysts have been made public. Moreover, to discredit them, the ruling party often refers to these journalists as peddler of "fake news", "enemy of the people". The statement further points out that they have also been accused of 'taking bribes'.

The journalists further alleged how posts critical of the government are inundated with sexual slurs and baseless allegations.

There have also been multiple reports of pictures and other personal information of female journalists being accessed and spread online, endangering their safety. The group of journalists also retreated that they are being prevented from exercising their right to free speech and participate in public discourse. When they self-censor, others are prevented from receiving information to form their views, which is a violation of their rights under article 19 A of the constitution of Pakistan.

The journalists ended their statement by making two demands from the Imran Khan-led Pakistan government. Firstly, they asked Imran Khan to send a clear message to all party members, supporters, and followers, to refrain from launching these attacks, whether directly or indirectly.

Lastly, they demanded that the Standing Committees on Human Rights of the upper and lower house of parliament to take notice and to hold the government accountable by ensuring the acknowledge, apologise, and list the actions they will now take to end such a toxic environment.

Soon after the journalists released the statement, #AttacksWontSilenceUs was trending on Twitter. Various sections of the society showed their solidarity towards these journalists.

“Pakisan needs more independent, strong, determined & successful women in journalism. #AttacksWontSilenceUs seems a very powerful slogan to start with.Let grow such men & women doing exceptionally good work & sitting on the fence while performing their duty in this profession," said senior journalist from Pakistan Zahid Gishkori on Twitter

Aima Khosh, one of the signatories of the statement tweeted, "the statement by women journalists is trending, human rights defenders are speaking up and the HR minister has expressed concern. At the same time, someone is trying hard to break into my account. To whoever this is, I have only one thing to say: #AttacksWontSilenceUs".