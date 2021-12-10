Female employee wins over Rs 12 lakh after bosses 'demote' her due to THIS reason

When British woman Diana Ledkova returned to her workplace after her maternity leave of two months, she was shocked to know that she has been demoted. The company evaluated Diana's work by adding these two months and, in a way, decommissioned her.

However, what came next surprised everyone. Not taking the incident lying down, Diana approached the Tribunal Court with her discrimination claim. The Court not only favoured Diana but also asked the company to compensate her with £12,597 i.e. Rs 12,59,586.

According to a report in the Daily Mail, Diana was working as a manager in London-based City Tech Company and claimed that the company discriminated against her as she returned to work after two months of maternity leave in November 2019.

According to Diana, while assessing the job performance for the year, the company also added maternity leave holidays. By downgrading her performance, the company 'demoted' her, in a way. Not only this, many of her projects were also handed over to another male colleague.

Diana later appealed in the Tribunal Court against her poor 'job performance rating' where she said that before this she had achieved a top rating in terms of performance in the company but was 'demoted' based on maternity leave.

After hearing her side, the Tribunal Court upheld the claim of 'discrimination' and imposed a fine on the company. The tribunal panel ruled that she had been the victim of 'adverse behaviour'.