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FBI-wanted Manjit Singh Bedi arrested by Jalandhar Police in USD 600,000 fraud case in US

In a major breakthrough, Jalandhar Police have arrested Manjit Singh Bedi, allegedly wanted by US Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) in connection with nearly $6,00,000 fraud case. Police said Bedi allegedly carried out fraud in US in name of company between 2024 and 2025.

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Monica Singh

Updated : Sep 05, 2026, 09:06 AM IST

FBI-wanted Manjit Singh Bedi arrested by Jalandhar Police in USD 600,000 fraud case in US
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In a major breakthrough, Jalandhar Police have arrested Manjit Singh Bedi, who was allegedly wanted by the US Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) in connection with a nearly USD 6,00,000 fraud case.

According to the Jalandhar Police Commissioner, a fraud case was registered at a city police station on August 16, 2026, following which the police began investigating. A few days ago, police received an input about Bedi and deployed a special team to track him down.

Bedi was eventually intercepted and arrested while he was travelling, the Commissioner said.

USD 600,000 company fraud between 2024 and 2025

Police said Bedi had allegedly carried out fraud in the US in the name of a company. The alleged fraud, committed between 2024 and 2025, amounted to around USD 600,000. The FBI had declared Bedi wanted and reportedly issued a notice directing him to surrender his passport and other material to the agency. However, police said he allegedly failed to comply and fled the US, eventually returning to India.

The FBI had also reportedly announced a reward for information leading to his arrest. The case was registered on August 16, 2026, at a city police station in Jalandhar after preliminary inputs about Bedi's presence in the region. Following specific intelligence, a special team was formed to track his movements.

Police sources said Bedi was intercepted while he was travelling in the city limits and taken into custody without much resistance. He is currently being interrogated to ascertain his activities since returning to India and whether he was involved in any other financial irregularities.

FBI reward, passport notice and arrest operation

Jalandhar Police said the arrest was made based on a specific input and a coordinated operation by its special team. Further investigation is underway to establish the full extent of the alleged fraud and Bedi's activities in India. The Commissioner said that according to FBI records, Bedi allegedly defrauded a US-based company to the tune of USD 6,00,000 between 2024 and 2025. The federal agency had declared him wanted and had asked him to surrender his passport and related documents.

Instead of complying, he allegedly fled the United States and came to India. The FBI had reportedly put a reward on information leading to his capture.

Jalandhar Police is now in the process of verifying the FBI notice and reward announcement and coordinating with central agencies for further legal procedure. Officials said that once the initial investigation in the locally registered case is completed, due process regarding extradition or further action as per law will be followed.

Further probe is on.

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