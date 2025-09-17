FBI Office Attack: Man rams car into agency building in Pittsburgh, here's what we know so far

Authorities have since launched a manhunt for the suspect and released his pictures. The incident occurred around 2:40 am on Wednesday (September 17), an FBI agent said in a press briefing. Read on for more details on this.

A man drove his car into a gate at an office of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) in Pittsburgh city of Pennsylvania in the United States, with official saying the ramming was intentional. Authorities have since launched a manhunt for the suspect and released his pictures. The incident occurred around 2:40 am on Wednesday (September 17), an FBI agent said in a press briefing. The suspect has been identified as Donald Henson, from Pennsylvania's Penn Hills.

What did the FBI say on the attack?

In the press briefing, FBI Special Agent in Charge Christopher Giordano said: "We look at this as an act of terror against the FBI." The official added: "This was a targeted attack on this building. Thankfully no one was hurt, but we are going to exhaust every ability we have under the federal law to find, apprehend and prosecute this subject to the fullest extent." He further said that the suspect fled the scene and it was believed he may be dangerous.

What is known about the attacker?

The FBI said that Donald Henson is the registered owner of the car involved in the attack. He has been identified as a former member of the US military, with the FBI saying he may have been battling a mental health issue. After the collision, Henson allegedly exited his white sedan, took out a US flag and stuck it on the gate, according to information provided by the FBI. Pictures from the scene of the crash showed the white car with a door ajar in front of a damaged metal gate. The FBI is leading the investigation into the incident and working to file a complaint against Henson.