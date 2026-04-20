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FBI Director Kash Patel files $250 million defamation suit against The Atlantic over ‘excessive drinking’ claims; Here's what we know so far

FBI Director Kash Patel has escalated his war with the media by filing a massive $250 million defamation lawsuit against The Atlantic and reporter Sarah Fitzpatrick. Patel's legal team argued The Atlantic acted with “actual malice.”

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Vaishali Shastri

Updated : Apr 20, 2026, 10:20 PM IST

FBI Director Kash Patel files $250 million defamation suit against The Atlantic over ‘excessive drinking’ claims; Here's what we know so far
FBI Director Kash Patel files $250 million defamation suit against The Atlantic
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FBI Director Kash Patel has escalated his war with the media by filing a massive $250 million defamation lawsuit against The Atlantic and reporter Sarah Fitzpatrick. The 19-page civil complaint, filed in the District of Columbia, centres on an April 17 report that alleged Patel's behaviour, specifically claims of excessive drinking and erratic conduct, had become a “national security vulnerability.”  

Lawsuit targets explosive report 

The lawsuit marks a dramatic confrontation between the nation's top law enforcement official and a storied American magazine. The legal battle stems from a report titled with several explosive claims about Patel's leadership and personal conduct. While the media conversation has frequently referenced the “locker room story,” an incident in February 2026, where Patel was filmed celebrating with the US Men's Olympic Hockey Team in Milan after their gold medal win, the lawsuit addresses a broader set of allegations. 

The article alleged Patel drank to the point of “obvious intoxication” at private clubs in DC and Las Vegas, leading to the rescheduling of high-level morning briefings. The report claimed that last year, security details could not reach Patel behind locked doors, prompting a request for SWAT-style breaching equipment to gain entry.  

‘Actual malice’ claim against publication 

Patel's legal team argued The Atlantic acted with “actual malice,” claiming they ignored explicit denials and warnings from the FBI hours before publication. According to court filings shared by legal reporter Scott MacFarlane, “FLASH: Kash Patel has filed USD 250 million defamation lawsuit against The Atlantic Filed here in DC Here's the 19-page civil complaint from Kash Patel against The Atlantic." 

Patel filed a defamation suit accusing the defendants of publishing a “sweeping, malicious, and defamatory hit piece” designed to destroy his reputation and push him from office. While noting that “Defendants are of course free to criticise the leadership of the FBI,” the suit alleges they “crossed the legal line by publishing an article replete with false and obviously fabricated allegations.” 

According to the complaint, the magazine and reporter Fitzpatrick published the story “with actual malice, despite being expressly warned, hours before publication, that the central allegations were categorically false.” Patel's filing identifies 17 specific claims as “false and defamatory statements of fact.” Among them is that he “is known to drink to the point of obvious intoxication, in many cases at the private club Ned's in Washington, D.C., while in the presence of White House and other administration staff.” 

That he “drinks to excess at the Poodle Room in Las Vegas, where he frequently spends parts of his weekends.” The Poodle Room is a members-only club atop the Fontainebleau Las Vegas hotel. That “members of his security detail had difficulty waking Patel because he was seemingly intoxicated” on multiple occasions in the past year. The suit seeks to hold the defendants accountable for the published claims.  

Meanwhile, The Atlantic has remained defiant in the face of the nine-figure demand. A spokesperson for the publication stated, “We stand by our reporting on Kash Patel, and we will vigorously defend The Atlantic and our journalists against this meritless lawsuit.” 

The lawsuit comes during a tumultuous period for Patel, who has faced intense scrutiny from both retired FBI agents and Congressional Democrats over his use of government jets for personal travel and his “irregular presence” at FBI headquarters. Supporters of Patel, including the White House, have dismissed the reports as "hit pieces" designed to thwart his mission to reform the Bureau. Patel himself took to X (formerly Twitter) to call the lawsuit a “legal layup,” vowing to “see the entire entourage of false reporting in court.” 

 

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from ANI)

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