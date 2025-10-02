What makes Pakistan’s Fateh-4 missile test a concern for India?

Fateh-4 is equipped with advanced avionics and modern navigational systems. A key feature of the missile is its ability to 'hug the terrain,' helping it avoid enemy missile defences and strike targets with precision.

Pakistan has announced the successful test of its newly developed cruise missile, the Fateh-4, which can accurately strike targets up to 750 kilometres away. The Pakistan Army, through the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), confirmed that the missile has now been inducted into the Army Rocket Force Command. The training launch took place on Tuesday and is seen as a significant boost to the country’s military capabilities.

According to the Pakistan Army, the Fateh-4 is equipped with advanced avionics and modern navigational systems. A key feature of the missile is its ability to “hug the terrain,” helping it avoid enemy missile defences and strike targets with precision.

Fatah-4 missile

The ISPR stated that the Fateh-4 will strengthen the range, effectiveness, and survivability of Pakistan’s conventional missile systems. The military added that this system will enhance Pakistan’s deterrence and operational readiness.

The test launch was observed by the Chief of General Staff, senior officers of the Pakistani Armed Forces, as well as scientists and engineers. Officials described the launch as a major achievement for Pakistan’s defence research.

The Fateh Missile Series

The Fateh series are guided surface-to-surface missiles developed by Pakistan. They currently include three versions: Fateh-1, Fateh-2, and Fateh-4.

Fateh-1

Range: Up to 140 km

Payload: High-explosive fragmentation warhead

Speed: Not officially disclosed; guided artillery rocket

Guidance: Inertial navigation and satellite guidance

Fateh-2

Range: Up to 400 km

Payload: 365 kg warhead

Speed: Supersonic (Mach 2–3), flies at low altitude to evade radar

Guidance: Inertial and satellite navigation

Fateh-4