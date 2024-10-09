'Fate like Gaza': Israeli PM Netanyahu issues dire warning to Lebanon as Hezbollah continues firing

As the conflict between Hezbollah and Israel increased, the Israeli Prime Minister warned Lebanon of a long war leading to its destruction like Gaza.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s warnings to Lebanon of destruction like Gaza, come as Hezbollah stepped up the fire attack on Israel. The Lebanese military group fired about 180 rockets, prompting the Israeli government to limit the citizens’ outdoor activities across the border, as reported by news agency AP.

Netanyahu on Tuesday urged the citizens of Lebanon to free their country from Hezbollah’s grip to end the war. He gave a clear warning that Lebanon may risk enduring the same fate as Gaza unless Hezbollah is dealt with. "You have an opportunity to save Lebanon before it falls into the abyss of a long war that will lead to destruction and suffering like we see in Gaza," he said in a video message.

لديكم فرصة لإنقاذ لبنان قبل أن يقع في هاوية حرب طويلة من شأنها أن تؤدي إلى الدمار والمعاناة كما نراه في غزة. pic.twitter.com/sLcxXvSh7X October 8, 2024

The conflict between Israel and Hezbollah has escalated with the group showing no sign of letting up. Hezbollah deputy leader Sheikh Naim Qassem said the group's military capabilities were intact, despite continuous Israeli strikes. He also added that Hezbollah is all set to name a new leader to succeed Hassan Nasrallah, however, the prolonged war situation has made the circumstances difficult. Amid this, Hezbollah announced that it would not abandon its support for the Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip, maintaining that the two fronts are connected.

The Israeli airstrike in the Syrian capital Damascus has resulted in the death of seven civilians including women and children. The airstrike was aimed at destroying the building used by Iran’s Revolutionary Guards and Hezbollah. The Syrian Foreign Ministry condemned the attack that killed defenceless civilians and called for immediate actions to stop Israel from dragging the region.

Meanwhile, Iran reportedly may have been seeking a ceasefire in Lebanon owing to Hezbollah's increasing losses. Iranian Foreign Ministry has also supported a ceasefire on an agreement to be backed by Hezbollah.