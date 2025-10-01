Add DNA as a Preferred Source
FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

‘Their sins are forgiven’: How did Donald Trump end Harvard University feud with a USD 500 million deal?

Rani Mukerji reveals why her wedding pictures with Aditya Chopra were never made public: 'My husband is a very...'

Homebound actor Ishaan Khatter reveals his dramatic weight loss journey and how he immersed himself in village life for his role

Taslima Nasreen’s Durga Puja post sparks row; Javed Akhtar counters with Ganga-Jamni culture, details here

Two legendary actors, iconic director died midway while shooting this film, was released incomplete after 23 years, bombed at box office, was based on...

From DDLJ to My Name Is Khan: 7 films that prove Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol are Bollywood’s most iconic on-screen jodi

Anant Ambani, Nita Ambani's fitness trainer answers: Should you work out on an empty stomach?

Rani Mukerji on Deepika Padukone's 8-hour shift demand, recalls shooting for Hichki when daughter Adira was 14-months old: 'If the producer is...'

Fatah-IV Missile: Has Pakistan developed its own BrahMos, could it outwit S-400?

2-year-old Aryatara Shakya is Nepal's new living goddess as per ancient rituals; How are the Kumaris chosen?

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
‘Their sins are forgiven’: How did Donald Trump end Harvard University feud with a USD 500 million deal?

How did Donald Trump end Harvard University feud with a USD 500 million deal?

Rani Mukerji reveals why her wedding pictures with Aditya Chopra were never made public: 'My husband is a very...'

Rani Mukerji reveals why wedding pics with Aditya Chopra were never made public

Homebound actor Ishaan Khatter reveals his dramatic weight loss journey and how he immersed himself in village life for his role

Homebound actor Ishaan Khatter reveals his dramatic weight loss journey

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
From Quinton de Kock to Shahid Afridi: Cricketers who came out of retirement to represent their country

From Quinton de Kock to Shahid Afridi: Cricketers who came out of retirement to

Lee Junho-Lim Yoona to Kim Ji Yeon-Yook Sungjae: 5 times these K-drama couples created unforgettable on-screen chemistry

Lee Junho-Lim Yoona to Kim Ji Yeon-Yook Sungjae: 5 times these K-drama couples c

Will India lose to Pakistan in Asia Cup 2025 Final? Check head-to-head record of IND vs PAK in multi-nation tournament

Check head-to-head record of IND vs PAK in multi-nation tournament

HomeWorld

WORLD

Fatah-IV Missile: Has Pakistan developed its own BrahMos, could it outwit S-400?

The Pakistani Army announced on Tuesday that it had successfully tested the long-range cruise missile, the Fatah-4.

Latest News

Sonali Sharma

Updated : Oct 01, 2025, 02:12 PM IST

Fatah-IV Missile: Has Pakistan developed its own BrahMos, could it outwit S-400?
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

After suffering a crushing defeat at the hands of India in Operation Sindoor, Pakistan has now claimed to have developed a missile similar to the Indian BrahMos. The Pakistani Army announced on Tuesday that it had successfully tested the long-range cruise missile, the Fatah-4. The Army claims that this missile will strengthen the country's conventional missile capability.
 
According to ISPR, the Fatah-4 is a surface-to-surface missile with a range of 750 kilometres (470 miles). It is said to be equipped with advanced avionics and modern navigation systems, giving it the ability to fly at low altitudes to evade enemy radar. The missile, ISPR added, can strike targets with high precision.
 
The Pakistani Army did not reveal where the test launch took place. India’s BrahMos missile, considered one of the fastest and most advanced in the region, has a reported range of 800 kilometres.

Army’s Claims

The military said the Fatah-4 would 'enhance the range, lethality and survivability' of Pakistan’s conventional missile capability. Some Pakistani media outlets have gone further, reporting that the missile could potentially penetrate advanced Indian defence systems such as the Russian-made S-400.
 
The ISPR also described the test as a landmark moment for the recently created Army Rocket Force Command, highlighting that the new missile would strengthen Pakistan’s long-range strike options.

Leadership Response

President Asif Ali Zardari, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee, and the heads of the three armed forces congratulated scientists and engineers involved in the project.
 
President Zardari hailed the test as a “milestone” in Pakistan’s defence programme, adding that it demonstrated the country’s “scientific self-reliance.” He declared, “Pakistan’s defence was and remains impenetrable.”

Features of the Fatah-4 Missile

  • Range: 750 km
  • Speed: Mach 0.7 (around 865 km/h)
  • Accuracy: Circular error probability of 4 metres
  • Payload capacity: 330 kg
  • Length: 7.5 metres
  • Weight: 1,530 kg

Regional Context

India and Pakistan, both nuclear powers, have fought three wars since independence in 1947 and frequently test missiles with each other in mind. Defence analysts say Pakistan’s claim of achieving a four-metre accuracy represents a significant step forward in its missile programme.
Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Centuries-old church collapses after massive 6.9 magnitude earthquake strikes Philippines, watch video
Historic church in Philippines collapses after massive 6.9 earthquake, watch
Deepinder Goyal's BIG move as he announces 'Healthy Mode' on Zomato, says, 'Every dish in this...'
Deepinder Goyal announces 'Healthy Mode' on Zomato, says, 'Every dish in this..'
Isha Ambani stuns at a friend’s wedding in stylish outfit that'll shock your wallet, designer is...
Isha Ambani stuns at a friend’s wedding in stylish outfit, it costs ....
RBI MPC Meeting 2025: Will repo rate stay at 5.5% or see a cut? Timing, streaming details
RBI MPC Meeting 2025: Will repo rate stay at 5.5% or see a cut?
Sonam Wangchuk's supporters question his alleged Pakistan links: 'If playing cricket matches is...'
Wangchuk's supporters question alleged Pak links: 'If playing cricket is...'
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
From Quinton de Kock to Shahid Afridi: Cricketers who came out of retirement to represent their country
From Quinton de Kock to Shahid Afridi: Cricketers who came out of retirement to
Lee Junho-Lim Yoona to Kim Ji Yeon-Yook Sungjae: 5 times these K-drama couples created unforgettable on-screen chemistry
Lee Junho-Lim Yoona to Kim Ji Yeon-Yook Sungjae: 5 times these K-drama couples c
Will India lose to Pakistan in Asia Cup 2025 Final? Check head-to-head record of IND vs PAK in multi-nation tournament
Check head-to-head record of IND vs PAK in multi-nation tournament
This Indian state has the world’s longest railway platform, it is...
This Indian state has the world’s longest railway platform, it is...
From Sunil Gavaskar to Suryakumar Yadav: Asia Cup winning Indian skippers
From Sunil Gavaskar to Suryakumar Yadav: Asia Cup winning Indian skippers
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE