'World's fastest shoes' to boost walking speed by upto 250%, here's how

These battery-powered AI-enabled shoes, worth Rs 1 lakh will increase walking speed by 250%.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Oct 29, 2022, 07:53 PM IST

Photo: Shift Robotics

US-based firm robotic engineers firm has invented special shoes that costs over Rs 1 lakh. You must be wondering, what is so special about these shoes for them to cost so much. Well, these Rs 1 lakh shoes are equipped with technology that is able to boost the walkers' speed by up to 250 percent. 

Called Moonwalkers, these battery-powered shoes look like skates but as per the makers, these are powered by Artificial Intelligence (AI) and an algorithm that helps the wearer to walk normally without any hand control. They have a strap-on design that allows these Moonwalkers to be used with any pair of shoes. Moonwalkers is expected to launch fully next year with a price tag of 1,399 dollars.

In a release, founder and CEO of Shift Robotics Xunjie Zang said, "Moonwalkers are not skates. They're shoes. The world's fastest shoes actually." The founder also added, "You don't skate in them. You walk. You don't have to learn how to use them, the shoes learn from you."

Features of the world's fastest shoes

  • Even though these shoes look like skates, they are highly engineered additions to your shoes that you strap on and walk at the speed of a run, said the company.
  • These are even capable of navigating hills and uneven sidewalks
  • The shoes are equipped with multi-layer brake protection to ensures there is no freewheeling.
  • The eight-wheel footwear can be operated using foot-driven gesture controls.
