'World's fastest shoes' to boost walking speed by upto 250%, here's how

Photo: Shift Robotics

US-based firm robotic engineers firm has invented special shoes that costs over Rs 1 lakh. You must be wondering, what is so special about these shoes for them to cost so much. Well, these Rs 1 lakh shoes are equipped with technology that is able to boost the walkers' speed by up to 250 percent.

Called Moonwalkers, these battery-powered shoes look like skates but as per the makers, these are powered by Artificial Intelligence (AI) and an algorithm that helps the wearer to walk normally without any hand control. They have a strap-on design that allows these Moonwalkers to be used with any pair of shoes. Moonwalkers is expected to launch fully next year with a price tag of 1,399 dollars.

In a release, founder and CEO of Shift Robotics Xunjie Zang said, "Moonwalkers are not skates. They're shoes. The world's fastest shoes actually." The founder also added, "You don't skate in them. You walk. You don't have to learn how to use them, the shoes learn from you."

Features of the world's fastest shoes