FASTag users alert! NHAI simplifies KYV process for vehicles; here’s what has changed

In a bid to improve the customer experience for FASTag users, the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has simplified the Know Your Vehicle (KYV) procedure. The Indian Highways Management Company Limited (IHMCL) has released new regulations that state that users will have enough time to finish the KYV procedure and that FASTag services will no longer be discontinued for vehicles that do not comply.

Since the system will automatically extract registration certificate (RC) details from the Vahan database, car owners only need to provide a front shot of their vehicle. Users will receive proactive assistance from issuing institutions, and a dedicated helpline for customer support will continue to be accessible.

The NHAI has updated the KYV procedure to make it easier to use, so users won't experience service interruptions for failing to complete vehicle verification.

The KYV process will no longer require side photos of automobiles, jeeps, or vans under the revised NHAI criteria. Now, all users have to do is supply a front photo that displays the number plate and FASTag.

Additionally, the car's registration certificate (RC) details will be immediately retrieved when a user inputs the vehicle number, chassis number, or cellphone number in the Vahan portal. The user can choose which particular vehicle they want to finish the KYV process for when multiple vehicles are registered under a single mobile number.

How Will FASTags Issued Before the KYV Process Be Handled?

Until complaints of misuse or loose tags are received, FASTags issued before the KYV policy will remain in effect. Additionally, issuer banks will send users an SMS alert to finish their KYV.

What Should You Do If You Can't Finish the KYV Process?

To assist the customer in completing the KYV procedure by uploading papers, the issuing bank should proactively contact them. Users can also call the National Highway Helpline at 1033 to raise complaints or ask questions on any KYV-related difficulties with their issuer bank.