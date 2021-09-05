Farmers' protest will continue until Centre fulfills our demands: BKU leader Rakesh Tikait

Speaking at the 'Kisan Mahapanchayat' today, Bharatiya Kisan Union leader Rakesh Tikait said that the farmers' protest will continue until the government will fulfill their demands.

He said, "When the government will invite us for talks, we will go. The farmers' agitation will continue until the government fulfills our demands. The struggle for Independence continued for 90 years, so I have no idea for how long this agitation will run."

The 'Kisan Mahapanchayat' is being held in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar today, where thousands of farmers from 15 states have arrived to protest against the Centre's three contentious farm laws, which were passed last year in September.

Farmer leader Tikait said that the government did not write deceptions in the election manifesto, which include selling railway stations and airports, insurance companies, roads, ports, river,s and the privatization of electricity.

The BKU leader said, "This Government of India is for sale," adding that Dr. Bhimrao Ambedkar's constitution is in danger.

"We will come to our homes only when this movement is won," he said, adding that the agitation will go on until the government will fulfill protesting farmers' demands.

"We take a pledge that we will not leave the protest site there (at Delhi borders) even if our graveyard is made there. We will lay down our lives if needed, but will not leave the protest site until we emerge victorious," he said.

He said that the protesting farmers will around the country intensify the agitation against the Centre's three farm laws.