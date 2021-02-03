Headlines

Farm laws: UK MP Claudia Webbe supports farmers' agitation

"In an era where political leadership is lacking we are grateful for others stepping forward," Claudia Webbe wrote on Twitter.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Feb 03, 2021, 10:21 PM IST

UK Member of Parliament Claudia Webbe also expressed solidarity with the Indian farmers. "Solidarity to the Indian Farmers. Thank you Rihanna. In an era where political leadership is lacking we are grateful for others stepping forward," she wrote along with sharing a screenshot of Rihanna's tweet.

Author and niece of US Vice President Kamala Harris, Meena also showed her support on social media towards the agitating farmers as well. She wrote on Twitter, "It's no coincidence that the world's oldest democracy was attacked not even a month ago, and as we speak, the most populous democracy is under assault.""This is related. We ALL should be outraged by India's internet shutdowns and paramilitary violence against farmer protesters," she added.

Harris wrote further, "Militant nationalism is just as potent a force in US politics as it is in India or anyplace else. It can only be stopped if people wake up to the reality that FASCIST DICTATORS aren't going anywhere.

Meanwhile, the Haryana government has extended the suspension of mobile internet services in several districts of the state till 5 pm on February 3.Farmers have been protesting on the different borders of the national capital since November 26 last year against the three newly enacted farm laws: Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; the Farmers Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and farm Services Act 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.

