Family, friends major sources of COVID-19 infections: French minister

Gatherings of the family are a major source of COVID-19 infections, French Health Minister Olivier Veran said on Thursday, adding the spread of the disease had accelerated in the last weeks.

“If everyone reduced his number of social contacts, this would help reduce the spread of the virus”, he said during a press conference.

Five people out of 100 tested for COVID-19 are today positive, versus one in a 100 at start of summer, Veran also said.

Around 30 million people have been infected by the virus globally, and more than 900,000 have died, triggering some of the deepest recessions on record and breaking up supply chains around the world. COVID-19 global tracker.

Meanwhile, hundreds of workers at COVID-19 laboratories in France went on strike on Thursday, a trade union said, angry over poor working conditions as the coronavirus testing system buckles under huge demand.

The hard-left CGT union said the strike was disrupting testing in some towns and could drag on if laboratory owners failed to deal with staff shortages and increase pay.The walkout comes as the government demands more and faster testing to fight a surge in new coronavirus cases.

The government published a decree on Wednesday paving the way for antigen tests that give a result within 20 minutes and could ease pressure on RT-PCR testing.

It advised the antigen tests would initially be used for hospital workers, care home staff and travellers at airports, a spokeswoman for the Paris regional health authority said.

Macron's reforms to liberalise the economy and bolster French competitiveness have prompted waves of sometimes-violent protest during his three years in office.