Families forced to sell vital organs, children in Taliban-ruled Afghanistan amid economic crisis

Ever since the Taliban took over Afghanistan in mid-2021, the nation has been reeling under a major economic crisis, which has displaced families from their homes, forcing them to resort to drastic measures in order to make ends meet in the war-ravaged country.

As reported by news agency ANI, families who have been displaced from their homes in Taliban-ruled Afghanistan have been forced to sell their vital organs and even children to make ends meet for basic survival in the country.

According to Tolo News, these displaced families escaped heavy conflict between the Islamic Emirate and former government forces before the fall of the republican government in the northern provinces of Balkh, Sar-e-Pul, Faryab, and Jawzjan.

It has been reported that families have resorted to selling their children and their kidneys in order to survive in the tough economic conditions they have been forced into in Afghanistan. According to the reports, the price of a child is between 100,000 to 150,000 Afs and the price of one kidney is 150,000 to 220,000 Afs.

Several families have been residing in a camp in Mazar-e-Sharif, the capital of Balkh province, while a charity committee is helping them with food and cash aid so that they don’t have to resort to drastic and horrific measures to survive.

The families said that they were forced to make such decisions due to poverty, the economic problems in the country as well Covid-19 outbreak. Every family has around two to seven children and these families were helped by a charity committee to stop them from selling the kids and kidneys.

According to reports, the charity committee swooped in at the eleventh hour to provide cash aid and food for thousands of displaced and vulnerable people in Mazar-e-Sharif.

The Islamic Ulema and residents of Balkh urged the international community to provide humanitarian assistance to the Afghans as the country is going through a severe humanitarian catastrophe, according to Tolo News.

(With ANI inputs)