'False statue of false Hindu God': Trump's party leader questioning Hanuman Statue in Texas sparks outrage amid US-India trade tensions

Duncan’s remark on the Hanuman statue, which was inaugurated in August 2024, drew ire from several Indians on social media. The Hindu American Foundation and Indian-Americans called the remarks "anti-Hindu and inflammatory".

Latest News

Varsha Agarwal

Updated : Sep 23, 2025, 12:32 PM IST

US President Donald Trump’s Republican Party leader, Alexander Duncan, has sparked massive outrage with his remark on the Lord Hanuman statue. His remark came at a time when India-US ties had been severed over tariffs and the H-1B visa fee hike. 

What did the Republican leader say?

Republican leader Alexander Duncan recently opposed the construction of the 'Statue of Union', a 90-foot statue of Lord Hanuman, in Texas. Sharing the video of the Hanuman statue on X(formerly known as Twitter), he wrote, “Why are we allowing a false statue of a false Hindu God to be here in Texas? We are a Christian nation!" He further added another post quoting the Bible. "You must not have any other god but me. You must not make for yourself an idol of any kind or an image of anything in the heavens or on the earth or in the sea," he added.

Republican leader's remark sparks outrage

Duncan’s remark on the Hanuman statue, which was inaugurated in August 2024, drew ire from several Indians on social media. The Hindu American Foundation and Indian-Americans called the remarks ‘anti-Hindu and inflammatory’. The  Hindu American Foundation condemned his post with a stern reply. "Will you be disciplining your Senate candidate from your party who openly contravenes your own guidelines against discrimination – displaying some pretty sordid anti-Hindu hate – not to mention disrespect for the 1st Amendment's Establishment Clause?", the foundation tweeted.

This is not the first time the Hanuman statue in the US, specifically at the Sri Ashtalakshmi Temple, had earlier faced backlash and hate on social media from some Trump supporters who object to a monument honouring a ‘foreign deity’. 

Earlier, Trump's aide Peter Navarro's remarks had sparked outrage among Indian-Americans. Navarro's comments about ‘Brahmins’  profiteering at the expense of the Indian people had triggered backlash. Such incidents have further alienated Indian-Americans, who are already sensitive to racist and casteist remarks.

