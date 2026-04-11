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'Fake' robbery racket Busted: How Indians staged store, restaurant robberies in US to get U-visa; 10 conspirators indicted

Ten Indian nationals have been indicted by a federal grand jury in Boston in connection with a conspiracy to carry out staged armed robberies of convenience stores for the purpose of allowing store clerks to falsely claim they were crime victims on immigration applications.

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Vanshika Tyagi

Updated : Apr 11, 2026, 10:35 AM IST | Edited by : Vanshika Tyagi

'Fake' robbery racket Busted: How Indians staged store, restaurant robberies in US to get U-visa; 10 conspirators indicted
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Ten Indian nationals have been indicted by a federal grand jury in Boston in connection with a conspiracy to carry out staged armed robberies of convenience stores for the purpose of allowing store clerks to falsely claim they were crime victims on immigration applications. The defendants were previously charged by criminal complaint in March 2026, according to the United States Attorney's Office for the District of Massachusetts.

Who are the 10 Indians indicted?

The accused have been identified as Jitendrakumar Patel (39), Maheshkumar Patel (36), Sanjaykumar Patel (45), Dipikaben Patel (40), Rameshbhai Patel (52), Amitabahen Patel (43), Ronakkumar Patel (28), Sangitaben Patel (36), Minkesh Patel (42), and Sonal Patel (42). Authorities stated that while most of the accused were residing unlawfully in various parts of the United States, one had already been deported to India. Two others have been taken into immigration custody.

In a statement, the United States Attorney's Office said all 10 defendants were previously charged by criminal complaint and released on conditions. Rameshbhai Patel and Ronakkumar Patel have been taken into immigration custody. The defendants are subject to deportation upon completion of any sentence imposed. This case stems from an investigation into Rambhai Patel, the organiser of the scheme, and getaway driver Balwinder Singh, both of whom were charged in December 2023 and later convicted in May 2025.

According to the charging documents, in March 2023, Rambhai Patel and his co-conspirators set up and carried out staged armed robberies of at least six convenience/liquor stores and fast food restaurants in Massachusetts and elsewhere.

What is U-visa? 

It is alleged that the purpose of the staged robberies was to allow the clerks present to falsely claim that they were victims of a violent crime on an application for a U non-immigration status (U Visa). A U Visa is available to victims of certain crimes who have suffered mental or physical abuse and who have been helpful to law enforcement in the investigation or prosecution of criminal activity.

In the course of the alleged staged robberies, the "robber" would allegedly threaten store clerks and/or owners with an apparent firearm before taking cash from the register and fleeing, while the interaction was captured on store surveillance video. The clerks and/or owners would then wait five or more minutes until the alleged "robber" had escaped before calling police to report the "crime." The "victims" are alleged to have each paid Rambhai Patel to participate in the scheme. In turn, Rambhai Patel paid the store owners for the use of their stores for the staged robbery.

The organiser, Rambhai Patel, the "robber," and the getaway driver, Balwinder Singh, were convicted in May 2025. The 10 defendants indicted today are alleged to have either arranged with Rambhai Patel to set up each robbery, or paid for themselves or a family member to participate as a "victim."

The charge of conspiracy to commit visa fraud provides for a sentence of up to five years in prison, three years of supervised release and a fine of $250,000. Additionally, the defendants are subject to deportation after any sentence imposed.

United States Attorney Leah B Foley and Ted E Docks, Special Agent in Charge of the Federal Bureau of Investigation, Boston Division, made the announcement. Valuable assistance in the investigation was provided by the U.S. Attorney's Offices for the Eastern District of New York, the Western District of Washington, the Northern District of Ohio, the Eastern District of Missouri, and the Eastern District of Kentucky; FBI's New York, Seattle, Louisville, Cleveland and St. Louis Field Offices; U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services; U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement's Enforcement and Removal Operations; Massachusetts State Police; Worcester County District Attorney's Office; and the Boston, Dedham, Hingham, Malden, Marshfield, Randolph, Somerville, Weymouth, Worcester, Upper Darby, (Pa.), West Pittston (Pa.), Louisville, (Ky.) and Bean Station (Tenn.) Police Departments. Assistant U.S. Attorneys Elianna J. Nuzum and Jessica L. Soto of the Criminal Division are prosecuting the case.

(ANI inputs)

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