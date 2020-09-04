Fake news alert: Taiwan shoots down China's Sukhoi-35 after intrusion into airspace?

Amid rising tensions between China and Taiwan for the past several days, social media is abound with reports of a Chinese fighter jet being shot down by Taiwanese forces. However, Taiwan has denied any such action.

The video of a Chinese Sukhoi-35 shot down by Taiwan after it entered the Taiwanese airspace is becoming viral on social media. However, there is no authenticity to the video and it is, well, just a fake news. In the video, it can be clearly seen that the debris of an aircraft has fallen in a colony. It is being told that Taiwan has used the US Patriot missile defense system in this attack.

It’s incredible how quickly fake news spreads! #Taiwan is the top trend for a false report. Taiwan denies reports it shot down a Chinese Su-35 jet. pic.twitter.com/UJVdZwE5Ol September 4, 2020

According to media reports, Taiwan had in the past several times warned Chinese aircraft to stay out of Taiwan's airspace. It is being told that the pilot has been injured in this incident. If this incident proves to be true, then both countries may face war.

BIG BREAKING Taiwan ADS shot down China's fighter jets. Pilot seriously injured after his plane crashes following an air incursion on Taiwanese airspace. pic.twitter.com/f8cAbseNvW — Tendulkar Nil (@TendulkarNil) September 4, 2020

America has been supporting Taiwan in its skirmish against China. Taiwan's Navy and Airforce are on alert to deal with any type of aggression from China. Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen has made several new announcements to further strengthen the reserve military forces to increase its military strength.

Taiwan has resorted to such a stance after China implemented the National Security Act in Hong Kong and also threatened to merge Taiwan under a two-nation system. Apart from this, China has always threatened to combine Taiwan with military force in its country.