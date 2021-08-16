Fake COVID-19 vaccination certificates - Know all about the ongoing scam

Offices and workplaces resumed physical operations after months of lockdowns. Due to the pandemic, many companies are asking their employees for proof of vaccination.

The ones who have taken their vaccine doses don’t have an issue. But several sceptics and anti-vaxxers all over the world have a problem due to the inability to prove they are inoculated.

In order to save their jobs, such people are seeking fake vaccination certificates. In a recent investigation by an international media house, a number of these people shared responses that shed light on why people are looking for false proofs that they are vaccinated.

Businesses and employers as well as many colleges and other institutions are seeking proof of vaccination.

However, there’s a catch around who can come to office or university based on COVID-19 vaccine certificates. That’s because some people are taking advantage of the system.

Also read Punjab makes negative RT-PCR report or vaccination certificate mandatory to enter state from Monday

Surprisingly, a great majority of people have admitted that their decision to not get vaccinated with any of the COVID-19 vaccines available wasn’t because of a valid medical reason.

There are numerous reasons why people are seeking these fake vaccination certificates.

Also read COVID-19: Third dose of vaccine for people with weak immune systems approved in US

Some believe they want to be prepared because more restrictions are forthcoming, and they may need it soon to get access to daily essentials from stores and markets like groceries and medicines.

Others believe that the vaccine may come with some side effect that majorly impacts their health.

It's illegal to buy or sell a document that bears a forged replica of a government agency's seal.

However, anti-vaccination groups on Facebook and other similar social media platforms have been sending people to Telegram groups that offer fake vaccination cards and certificates, according to researchers at cyber security firm Check Point.