Nayanthara shares mushy pictures kissing husband Vignesh Shivan on his birthday: 'There's no one like you'

This Bollywood actor joins Rohit Shetty, Ajay Devgn and Deepika Padukone's Singham Again as cop: Report

Hoysala empire temples in Karnataka listed as UNESCO World Heritage

Weather update: IMD predicts heavy rain in several states for next 4 days; check full list here

Supreme Court asks Maharashtra Speaker to set timeline for deciding disqualification pleas against CM Shinde

FACT CHECK: Was Prince Charles cured of COVID-19 by Ayurveda as claimed by Indian minister?

Union Minister of State for AYUSH Shripad Naik had earlier claimed this week that Dr Isaac Mathai, the man who runs the Soukya Ayurveda Resort in Bengaluru, had informed him that his treatment of "Prince Charles through Ayurveda and homeopathy has been successful".

DNA Web Team

Updated: Apr 05, 2020, 10:31 AM IST

The Clarence House refuted all reports from India suggesting that the Prince Charles' recovery had a link with the Ayurvedic and homeopathy cure from a resort in south India after being tested positive for coronavirus last week.

Prince of Wales successfully recovered from his COVID-19 symptoms after following NHS advice and came out of his self-isolation to remotely inaugurate UK's first makeshift National Health Service field hospital on March 3, his office confirmed on Saturday.

"This information is incorrect. The Prince of Wales followed the medical advice of the NHS in the UK and nothing more," a Clarence House spokesperson said.

Union Minister of State for AYUSH Shripad Naik had earlier claimed this week that Dr Isaac Mathai, the man who runs the Soukya Ayurveda Resort in Bengaluru, had informed him about his treatment of "Prince Charles through Ayurveda and homeopathy has been successful".

"You may be aware of Soukya because of its royal connections (Camilla and Charles love it here) and its high profile VIP clients. We know it as a very serious health sanctuary offering the best in Ayurveda healing – a cure-it-all bolthole founded by the esteemed Dr Isaac Mathai," notes the website of the Soukya resort in Bengaluru, reportedly frequented by the heir to the British throne.

In the past, Charles has voiced his supporter towards Ayurveda and had also joined the Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his UK visit in April 2018 at the Science Museum in London during the launch of a new Ayurvedic Centre of Excellence.

The number of coronavirus cases worldwide has crossed 12 lakh with close to 65,000 deaths, according to the Johns Hopkins University tracker.

The tracker recorded total confirmed 1,201,591 cases worldwide and 64,703 deaths as of 7:30 am (IST) on Saturday. 

The global coronavirus cases had crossed 1 million-mark on Friday. It has taken less than 24 hours to reach 12 lakh from 11 lakh cases. 

The United States, which has now become the epicentre of the coronavirus, has recorded over 3 lakh cases or more than 25% of the total global cases of COVID-19. 

According to the university tracker, the US has recorded 311,357 cases and 8,452 deaths from COVID-19. It recorded over 1300 deaths between Saturday and Sunday.

The global coronavirus death toll reached 64,703 on Sunday with the highest being recorded from Italy where 15,362 have lost their lives. The death toll in Spain reached 11,947. 

France recorded more than 1,000 death for the second day in a row as its death toll reached 7,560. It has become the country with the fourth-highest death toll. On Friday, France recorded 1,120 deaths. The death toll in the United Kingdom and Iran reached 4,313 and 3,452, respectively. 

