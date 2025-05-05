The Indian government has rubbished media reports that the country has asked international organisations and foreign governments to freeze funding to Pakistan amid worsening bilateral ties over the Pahalgam terror attack. The Ministry of Finance on Monday issued a clarification on its X account.

The Indian government has rubbished media reports that the country has asked international organisations and foreign governments to freeze funding to Pakistan amid worsening bilateral ties over the Pahalgam terror attack. The Union Ministry of Finance on Monday issued a clarification on its official X account. Sharing screengrabs of several news reports making the said claims, the ministry said, "It is clarified this news is incorrect and has no basis in fact."

What were reports claiming?

It was reported by several media outlets that India was making efforts to isolate Pakistan at the international stage and to ensure drying of its development-related funding and bailout packages by multilateral agencies and nations. The reports further claimed that Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had asked Asian Development Bank (ADB) President Masato Kanda in the Italian city of Milan to suspend all kinds of funding to Pakistan. It was also claimed that Sitharaman urged the Italian government to cut all kind of financing to Pakistan.

How is the India-Pak situation?

India has drastically downgraded diplomatic ties with Pakistan after the April 22 terrorist attack on tourists in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam town, leading to the death of 26 people, most of them tourists from several Indian states.

In the aftermath of the Pahalgam terror attack, India has suspended the crucial Indus Waters Treaty of 1960, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi has reportedly given full autonomy to the armed forces to decide the nature, timing, and targets of India's response against the neighbouring nation.

(With inputs from ANI).